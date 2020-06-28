Sushant Singh Case: 'Dil Bechara' Co-star Sanjana Sanghi To Record Statement On Monday

Amid the ongoing investigation into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, many of his close friends from the industry as well as his staff have been summoned by Mumbai Police in the last few days. As per reports, his last film co-star Sanjana Sanghi is expected to record her statement about the late actor on Monday at Bandra Police station. The police have been probing into the possible reasons for the actor's suicide and will question Sanjana to find out if she observed any erratic behaviour or signs of mental trauma in her late co-star.

Mumbai Police is also investigating the angle of Sushant allegedly being ousted from films and reportedly ‘boycotted’ by the industry bigwigs. In connection with this claim, Mumbai Police has questioned many celebrities in their investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Casting director at Yash Raj Films, Shanoo Sharma was summoned for recording her statement on Saturday.

Earlier, the production house was asked to submit its contract copy with Sushant, which the banner obliged. On Friday, Aashish Singh, who used to work with YRF before joining Netflix as Director-Original Films in 2019, was also spotted at the police station. Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his close friend director Mukesh Chhabra, friend Siddharth Pitani, Sushant’s father KK Singh have been some of the other names to have been questioned by Mumbai Police.

The makers of Sushant's last film Dil Bechara recently announced that the film will be released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24 and as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, it will be available to watch for free for everyone including subscribers and non-subscribers. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra as well as of Sanjana Sanghi.

Sanjana Sanghi's views on digital release of Dil Bechara

In the audio clip shared on Saturday, Sanjana said that the thought of people craving and wanting to see the actor perform once again just touched her at the centre of her heart. Further, she said that the entire team of the film has toiled for two and a half years to put together their ounce of blood and sweat and bring forward a masterpiece that should strike the right chord in the hearts of Sushant’s fans and hopefully she’s as well.

