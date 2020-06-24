Sanjeev Sanyal highlights nepotism in publishing industry after Sushant Singh's death

A point mentioned during the current nepotism debate in Bollywood in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been how it is not the only industry where the practice is prevalent. Some have highlighted that it is also common in industries like business and politics. Principal Economic Advisor and writer-economist Sanjeev Sanyal threw light on how nepotism is a common practice in the publishing industry as well.

Starting his argument by writing that Sushant’s death had brought a much-needed discussion on ‘nepotism and the dark underbelly of Bollywood', Sanyal called for an honest discussion on the functioning of the publishing industry, despite 'improvement in last 10 years.'

Sanyal claimed that it was ‘very difficult’ for any ‘outsider to get published, and this was irrespective of talent. He claimed that children of well-known writers/journalists, with ‘clearly no talent’, ‘routinely’ get published. Similar to the ‘paid’ promotional material that is prevalent in Bollywood, Sanyal claimed that the work of these writers received ‘gushing reviews’ in leading periodicals, apart from them being invited to literature festivals.

Here are the tweets

The death of #SushantSinghRajput has led a much needed discussion on nepotism and the dark underbelly of Bollywood. Perhaps it is time for an honest discussion on this issue in the context of publishing (although there has been some improvement in last 10 years). 1/n — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) June 24, 2020

It is very difficult for any "outsider", irrespective of talent, to get published. Yet, kids of well known writers/journalists, with clearly no talent, routinely get published. This is followed by gushing reviews in leading periodicals & invitations to literature festivals 2/n — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) June 24, 2020

Sanyal gave credit to one of the best-selling authors of the country, Amish Tripathi on starting by self-publishing. Another aspect of the film industry that is often at the receiving end of criticism is the award shows, where ‘deals’ on who will win are allegedly stuck. The Principal Economic Advisor wrote that there was a ‘murky world of awards’ in the publishing industry too, something he claimed was ruled by a ‘tight clique’.

Meanwhile, many of the country's top writers (like @amish) started out self-publishing.



And, then there is the murky world of "awards". This is handed by a tight clique to each others. 3/n — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) June 24, 2020

Another point he highlighted was ‘relentless ideological policing.’ The economist wrote that getting past the 'liberal' gatekeepers was a task in itself, and even if one succeeded in that, the work will be ‘censored’ at the editorial stage, as he gave the example of copy editors replacing 'Hindu' with 'Brahmanical'.

Then there is the relentless ideological policing. Even if you get past the "liberal" gatekeepers, the text will be censored at the editorial stage. Copy-editors will routinely replace the word "Hindu" with "Brahmanical" for instance. 4/n — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) June 24, 2020

Sanjeev Sanyal shared that academic publishing was much more ‘dodgy’ than mainstream publishing, as the gatekeeping was done with the ‘zeal of Stalin,’ he claimed. He shared that social sciences and humanities publishing often was ‘ideologically purified’ under the pretext of being 'peer-reviewed.'

If you think mainstream publishing is dodgy, wait till you wade into academic publishing. Here the gatekeeping is done with the zeal of Stalin. At least for social sciences & humanities, the term "peer reviewed" means ideologically purified. 5/n — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) June 24, 2020

However, Sanjeev Sanyal said he had been ‘fortunate’ to collaborate with some ‘great editors & publishers.' Though he credited the ‘intellectually honest individuals’ of the industry like that of Bollywood, he claimed to have gone through the ‘murky side’ too.

Having said all of this, I have been fortunate to have mostly worked with some great editors & publishers. Just like in Bollywood, intellectually honest individuals do exist. However, I also have first hand experience of the murky side. 6/n — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) June 24, 2020

Sanyal, who has been associated as the Principal Economic Advisor of the Finance Ministry since 2017, has authored books like The Indian Renaissance: India's Rise After A Thousand Years of Decline, Land of the Seven Rivers: A Brief History of India's GeographyThe Incredible History of India's Geography, The Ocean of Churn: How the Indian Ocean Shaped Human History, Life over Two Beers and Other Stories, India in the Age of Ideas: Select Writings, for over a decade. He was also honoured with the International Indian Achiever's Award for his contribution to literature in 2014.

