Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Sushmita Sen Emphasises On Importance Of 'not Quitting'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away yesterday, June 14, 2020, aged 34, in Bandra. The news of the actor’s demise came as a shock to the film fraternity. The death of Sushant Singh Rajput has also led to celebrities speaking up about the need for mental health awareness in the industry. Among those, actor Sushmita Sen took to social media to pen a heartfelt note. Here is what she had to say.

Sushmita Sen pens a heartfelt note on Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

Sushmita Sen recently took to social media to talk about the importance of maintaining positivity in one’s life. She even spoke at length about how several insecurities can creep into life even for a celebrity. She shared a picture on her social media wall that read, “Protect your peace”.

The actor further took to the caption to talk about how to keep going in life. She also added that when the young who have immense potential in life decide to take such drastic steps, it is “deeply disturbing”. She also questioned how can society and its people not see such things coming ahead of them.

Sushmita Sen also spoke about how life has its own set of pressures for everyone from every field. She also compared life to a graph and said that it has its ups and downs at all times. She further spoke to her fans about the importance of not quitting. She also added that when one is tired they must learn how to rest and not quit instead.

While talking to her fans on the importance of keep going, Sushmita Sen further wrote, that the world is filled with chaos and even though one must learn not to quit. She also added that people who feel so should not hesitate from asking for help from the ones around. Sushmita Sen also instilled faith by adding that no one is along in this path of life. She ended her statement by adding, "LIFE IS A GIFT WITH ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES, NEVER GIVE UP!!! There are amazing moments that lie ahead, keep moving forward...I AM ROOTING FOR US!!!".

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s post here:

Here's the official statement given by Sushant Singh Rajput’s team:

''It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

