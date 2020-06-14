Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Actor's Final Call Was To A Fellow Actor; Unanswered: Source

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away on Sunday. He was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra on May 14, 2020, shocking the nation. Now, amid the Police probe, further details have come to light.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is under investigation

As per the Mumbai Police's first communication to headquarters, no suicide note or suspicious factor has come to light thus far. He lived in the duplex flat with four others, two of whom were cooks, one was his home help, and one who appears to be a roommate. His final call was made to a fellow male actor, at midnight, but was unanswered.

As per sources, it was Sushant Singh Rajput's domestic help who had informed the police. A post-mortem is to be conducted in Cooper hospital; the DCP is at the spot.

Republic TV has learnt that the Police will be contacting the actor’s doctor and will record his statement to know what type of medicines he was taking and what problem was he facing, if any.

An ambulance arrives at Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death stands in contradiction to is the upward career

Sushant Singh Rajput’sdeath comes as a shock to the industry as well as fans. He originally started out as a prominent television actor. One of the prominent work included Pavitra Rishta which won him many television awards. However, it was his debut film Kai Poch Che, which catapulted his Bollywood success. He later landed critically acclaimed films like the biopic MS Dhoni. His latest release Chhichore was him in a dad’s role, who helps his son come out of the depressive state of mind and helps him out of the thoughts of committing suicide.

