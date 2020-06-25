'Highly Disappointed': Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans On 'Dil Bechara' Releasing On OTT

The recent demise of Sushant Singh Rajput left the country mourning the loss of one of its finest actors. To commemorate his life and share his final masterpiece with millions of fans across India, Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday announced that it will be premiering Dil Bechara on July 24, 2020. Unfortunately, this news didn't leave Sushant's fans happy.

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans had been demanding that his last film release on the big silver screen but the makers on Thursday announced that the film will be free to watch on Hotstar for everyone as a tribute to Sushant Singh and his love for the cinema. A fan wrote, "Does audiences opinions even matter? We've been kindly requesting to watch this film on big screen,bt none seems to pay a heed. It's a request frm all the fans around... don't deprive us from watching him one last time on big screen." [sic]

This is not fair 😐

We want #DilBechara to release in theaters, so that we'll get a chance to make his last film a #Blockbuster as Tribute to our #SushantSinghRajput ♥️ which will be a tight slap to all those #BollywoodMAFIA 😠 .... !! pic.twitter.com/vtgcfjl46P — Ravindra 😍✌ (@Ravindra9101999) June 25, 2020

I am not a theatre person,I always watch Movies on my phone.But this particular movie should not be released on OTT platforms. Sushant Singh Rajpoot deserves a lot more.This film should not share the same fate as "Drive".Sushant should have a better tribute.

RIP SSR❤#DilBechara pic.twitter.com/tA9V9frmG9 — Isquezade Abhishek (@isquezade_abhi) June 25, 2020

Sushant last movie is #DilBechara Please release it on big screen not on such a platform .#DilBecharaOnBigScreen @CastingChhabra. He was disappointed from movie drive as it was released on netflix dont. Its his last film we fans want to see it on big screen. — Ibtisham Parveen (@IbtishamParveen) June 25, 2020

Pls #DilBechara को Hotstar पर रिलीज ना करो 🙏😢



Last Time Big Screen पर Sushant Ko देखने का मौका दो..



Pls 🙏 @DisneyPlusHS 🙌🙏#dilbecharaonbigscreens — Coronil Boies Pilled Bell (@Lil_Boies2) June 25, 2020

Why not on big screen?? He struggled for months to release his last movie #Drive on the large screen. But he failed eventually, as the makers kept withdrawing and @karanjohar was one of them. It is an injustice to the deceased. #DilBechara #DilBecharaOnBigScreen pic.twitter.com/GUkC2ZO6NQ — Aakash Ghosh (@ghoshaakash0007) June 25, 2020

Dil Bechara is the official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in Our Stars based on John Green's popular novel of the same name. Mukesh Chhabra makes his directorial debut with this movie, with Hindi adaptation by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta. Dil Bechara will see late Sushant Singh Rajput in a leading role alongside debutante Sanjana Sanghi, and Saif Ali Khan in a cameo performance.

With a soulful music rendition, music composer AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya bring to life the many emotions of this story. 'Dil Bechara' is the story of Kizie Basu and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny and explores the funny, thrilling, and tragic adventure of being alive and in love. Together Kizie and Manny embark on an on-off-up-down-sad and sweet profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called 'Life'. It teaches them what it means to feel truly alive and fall in love.

