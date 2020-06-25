MS Dhoni's Fan Posts Special, Heartfelt Tribute For Sushant Singh Rajput; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise sent shockwaves across the nation. The 34-year-old was found hanging at his home and his domestic help informed the police about the same. He was widely considered as one of the most accomplished actors of the current generation in India.

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: MS Dhoni's fan pays heart-touching tribute to the late Bollywood actor

In his 7-year Bollywood career, Sushant Singh Rajput gave some solid performances which will forever be remembered by his fans. However, the highlight of his short career was his impeccable performance in 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', which was a biopic based on the former Indian cricket captain's life. Since the unfortunate incident, tributes have been pouring in for the late actor. Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the titular role in the film, took it to another level with his phenomenal performance.

Now, a video has been doing the rounds on social media where a fan has paid a touching tribute to the actor with a piece of artwork that would make you teary-eyed. In the video, MS Dhoni is looking towards the sky in his Chennai Super Kings jersey. There's a message as he looks up which reads, "Goddd...I'm taking GRS. I hope it's a no ball. He is....not out and he still needs to play. SSR you are a king man." On top of that is Sushant Singh Rajput wearing the Indian jersey with No. 7 on it and besides the jersey, number '34*' is written, which signifies Sushant's age.

A heart warming tribute to Sushant by our superfan!♥️😢



MS Dhoni's business manager reveals there won't be a sequel to the cricketer's biopic

Arun Pandey, who is a close friend and business manager of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who also co-produced the MS Dhoni movie, has revealed that after Sushant’s demise, the film sequel won’t be happening, although it was being planned for. According to ABP News, Arun Pandey said that a sequel has been long crossing his mind and they were thinking of coming up with something at some point of time but given the disaster that has happened, everything is now meaningless.

Pandey further said that he is absolutely shocked and at a total loss of words. He added that Sushant Singh Rajput was a very cheerful person and they spent almost 100 days at a stretch together and during the time, they became very close. Pandey also recalled that Sushant Singh Rajput was a very humble person and he really put in a lot of hard work while preparing to play MS Dhoni’s role. He also said Sushant Singh Rajput had perfected MS Dhoni’s trademark ‘helicopter shot’ for the role and impressed not only MS Dhoni, but even Sachin Tendulkar for his demeanour and appearance for the role.

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER/ MSDFANSOFFICIAL