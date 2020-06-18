Sushant Singh Rajput's Family To Immerse His Ashes In Patna Today, Confirms Sister

The sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left everyone in the country in shock. While the film fraternity is divided over their stance on nepotism and mental health following Sushant's death, his family grieves a severe loss. Sushant's family soon arrived in Mumbai to perform his last rites and his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti also flew in on June 16. Shweta took to Facebook to inform his fans that his asthi visarjan will be done in their hometown of Patna on Thursday.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family to spread his ashes today

In her post, she also thanked everyone who helped her reach home safely and urged everyone to pray for Sushant and send him off with all the fond memories.

Before flying in, Shweta had mentioned in her earlier post that she was worried about the 7-day quarantine after her arrival while she needed to be with her family as soon as she can.

Earlier, Sushant's sister also made a eulogy post for the actor on her social media. She apologised to him for all the pain he had to go through and said that he was a fighter and was bravely fighting through his pain. She wished him happiness wherever he is and said that he will be loved unconditionally by everyone. Accepting that these are testing times, she urged everyone to choose love over kindness and be compassionate towards others. Shweta concluded her post with, "Let not ur heart close everrrrrr, at any cost!!!!".

The late actor's team recently launched a website SelfMusings in his honour. The website is a place where all Sushant Singh Rajput's thoughts, quotes, and dreams will be collected. It was their heartwarming gesture for his fans and family to keep the actor alive through the website.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai. Many celebrities and friends came in to pay their respects to the actor. Celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao and more were seen at the location.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor was suffering from depression and was reportedly undergoing treatment for a while. He died by suicide and was found by his househelp. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far and have launched an investigation into the incident.

