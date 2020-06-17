Harshvardhan Rane Still Shaken By Sushant Singh Rajput's Death; Says He's 'left Puzzled'

Bollywood lost one of the most talented and brightest superstars of contemporary times, Sushant Singh Rajput after he committed suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. It was been reported that the Chhichhore actor was in depression for the past 6 months, but the reason behind his depression and suicide is still unknown. Later, Kangana Ranaut released a video addressing the same and spoke about the treatment of the film industry towards outsiders which sparked a controversy on social media.

Also Read | When Sushant Singh Rajput Spoke About Nepotism & Said It 'can Co-exist' With Talent

Now, earlier this morning, the Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane took to his Instagram handle to pen down a long heartfelt note expressing how shaken he is after the shocking demise of Sushant, whom he described as a 'Man with a plan'. Harshvardhan also revealed that he and Sushant went to the same acting school in Delhi. Furthermore, he also addressed the on-going nepotism controversy and expressed that he still cannot understand the real reason behind him committing suicide.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Manoj Muntashir Calls Out Nepotism In Bollywood

Harshvardhan Rane is still shaken by Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Earlier today, the Thakita Thakita actor Harshvardhan Rane took to Instagram to express how he cannot relate with the nepotism controversy attached to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and how his death has left him shaken and puzzled. Mourning his fellow colleague's tragic demise, Harshvardhan set the record straight that he does not agree with with the nepotism stories making rounds on news channels and the internet by giving examples of actors like Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan to name a few.

The Sanam Teri Kasam actor asked everyone to explain the successful careers of these leading actors who are 'outsiders' too and had no contacts in the industry. However, after rubbishing the on-going controversy, Harshvardhan said that he is still taken and will stop trying to think about it, in the caption of his long Instagram post. His caption read,

"Have been processing it and am still shaken because i thought of him as a ‘Man with a plan’, i thought he will solve how to crack life exactly how he used to crack mathematics and coding equations on his social media. I used to be amazed at his clarity that he showed in how to live a life scientifically and productively.



I am also from the same acting school (Barry John) and even i did a TV Show(2007), though i am not as educated as him but i love science too. I could relate to his passion and overcoming his small town introvert nature. But i cannot relate to this step that he took, am just left puzzled.



As he was a success story to every actor who came to mumbai, they must have derived strength from him as he became a leading actor in films from television. Every big director and producer gave him work and supported him, how else would you justify 10-12 films in 7 years?



From his Social media posts he did come across as someone who has an aptitude off a NASA scientist, i still cannot understand what was the real reason that made him do this. Am unable to agree with the popular belief, stories on news channels and articles.



If Nepotism does not allow outsiders to grow then how do you explain... .

1. Akshay Kumar

2. John Abraham

3. Shah Rukh Khan

4. Ayushman Khurana

5. Shushant Singh

6. Karthik Aryan



I cannot understand, so am going to stop trying now. And what we should start is a healthy management of expectations from life"

Also Read | 'Chhichhore' Co-star Prateik Babbar Shares An Old Handwritten Note By Sushant Singh Rajput

Check out his post below:

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Exposed The Ugly Side Of Bollywood, Says Nitish Bharadwaj

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.