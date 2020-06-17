Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Anand Gandhi Remembers When He Showed Him His 50 Things List

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Anand Gandhi has written a heart-touching Eulogy for his friend. Anand took to his Instagram to share a short snip of a video of Sushant and also shared the eulogy piece by piece. He remembered the moment when Sushant told him about the fifty things that he wants to achieve in a year.

ALSO READ | RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Director-friend Anand Gandhi reveals his Last Seen on WhatsApp

Anand Gandhi took to Instagram to share that a painful and heart-touching Eulogy he dedicated to his friend Sushant Singh Rajput. He shared that Sushant had told him about 50 things that he wanted to achieve in this year. Anand had then asked him what Sushant wanted his co-seekers to learn from his experiment.

To this question, Sushant Singh Rajput had said that he wanted people to know that it is possible. Anand further shared how Sushant managed to pack in more lives in an hour than most people have hours in a lifetime. He said that Rajput performed, wondered and he flew. He strived to bridge the gap between 'what is' and 'what can be'.

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon wished Sushant Singh Rajput kept his 'childlike smile alive' in 2018 post

Anand Gandhi further shared:

'Like the photon in a double-slit that he obsessed over, he oscillated between the profane and the profound. The man who danced to a crowd of millions was shy, the man who raged against the system was tender and the man who inspired so many to thrive was suffering'.

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Anand shared a snip from a video on his Instagram. Sushant can be seen sharing all a hearty laugh with his friends. In the caption of the post, Anand shared that Sushant made the future comprehensible and the past malleable. He also shared that he wished he had this to him more often:

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput death: Shakti Kapoor gets emotional sharing thoughts in video

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Here is the official statement by Sushant Singh Rajput's team: 'It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief'.

Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral

Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral was conducted at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. The funeral was attended by Sushant's family and friends along with some of his co-stars from Bollywood. Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and Ranvir Shorey were present at the funeral.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput was an entrepreneur; founded 3 companies in last 2 years: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.