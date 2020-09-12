Sushant Singh Rajput Teamed With NITI Aayog, Family Shares Video With Strong Message

Sushant Singh Rajput’s list of ‘50 dreams’ and numerous other plans, some of them just before his death, has been going viral in the last few weeks. Apart from numerous social initiatives that he participated in or led, was the late actor’s initiatives for women entrepreneurship, for which he had even teamed up with the NITI Aayog. SSR’s family shared his strong views at the 2018 event to showcase his talent and hit out at the ‘greedy bunch’.

When Sushant joined hands with NITI Aayog

Sushant had partnered with the government’s think tank to boost women entrepreneurship in 2018. He had even attended an event to announce the collaboration of his initiative Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) with the NITI Aayog.

His family, via the official Twitter handle, shared a video from the event held in Delhi, where Sushant had opened up on some of his ideas.

He is heard saying, “We are trying to do a lot in a lot of areas, in the science sector, economic sector.” Sushant also said, “It’s just not women who would enable or contribute in GDP, but also this is the missing ingredient in most of the services.” His love for physics and science had always been a talking point and this was evident in the manner where he explained another concept. “We study in chaos theory that if we want to understand a system, and if we take out its constituents and parts and if we study, we think that we know it. It’s great, approximation, but still we are missing a very very important point that happens with emergence, and bottom up emergent structures. No 1 is to tell people that these things are important differentiators.”

At the event, Sushant had also said, “I am honoured to be associated with NITI Aayog and be a part of India's transformative journey. NITI Aayog is doing incredible work by empowering thousands of women in our country through the Women Entrepreneurship Platform and revolutionising the cashless economy by introducing a simple digital payments app - Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM). As a brand ambassador, it gives me an opportunity to drive the Digital India movement and support women entrepreneurs in India.”

Sushant’s family highlighted his intelligence with his views and wrote that he was a ‘huge talent’ that had been ‘squashed’ by a ‘greedy bunch of shameless psychopaths and their scheming patrons.’

#SSR at @NITIAayog! A huge talent squashed by a greedy bunch of shameless psychopaths and their scheming patrons. pic.twitter.com/ENrozXuRuG — United for Justice (@sushantf3) September 12, 2020

Numerous of his other plans, his notes about his ambition for Hollywood, AI-based platforms and softwares, some of them to help the society at large have been a talking point.

Sushant Singh Rajput case

Meanwhile, the CBI is still conducting the investigation into the death of Sushant. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the FIR registered by the family, has been jailed for involvement in a drug cartel. The ED is also looking into the financial impropriety, as alleged by the family, against Rhea and the other accused.

