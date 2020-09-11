In Sushant Case, NCB Seeks To Cancel Bail Given To Drug Peddler Kaizen Ibrahim

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday filed an application seeking cancellation of the bail given to drug peddler Kaizen Ibrahim from court. In its application, NCB claimed that Kaizen is common contact among all the accused arrested in connection with a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

NCB had arrested eight individuals in the case, namely, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Abdel Basit Parihar, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, Kaizen Ebrahim and Zaid Vilatra after registering a case under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Last week, a Mumbai court granted bail to drug peddler Kaizen Ibrahim who was sent to 14-day judicial custody with other accused. He had applied for bail immediately after the decision of judicial custody. Kaizen Ibrahim was arrested by the NCB while conducting searches across Mumbai following the revelation of a drug nexus in Sushant’s case. Kaizen was granted bail by giving a sum of Rs 10,000 and the conditions included regular visits to the local police station. He was also not allowed to leave the city.

Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea rejected

Meanwhile, prime accused Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea was rejected by the Mumbai sessions court on Friday. The court also rejected the bail plea of others who were arrested in the NCB probe investigating the drug nexus connected to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea's advocate Satish Maneshinde has said that they will move the Bombay High Court next week to seek bail. Speaking with Republic TV over the developments, senior lawyer Swapnil Kothari has said that he is not surprised on the verdict.

"I was completely expecting this order, it doesn't come as a surprise at all. The NCB must have done its homework before presenting the case," he said.

The NCB has charged Rhea under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28, and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985 after confronting her with her brother and co-accused Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and Sushant's staff Dipesh Sawant. During the course of the interrogation, sources said, she revealed that she procured drugs but alleged that she did it for Sushant Singh.

Rhea in her bail plea claimed innocence and stated that she has been falsely implicated. Her counsels contended that the offence was bailable citing that no drugs or psychotropic substances were seized. The bail plea alleged that she was interrogated from September 6 to 8 in the absence of any female constable or officer, calling it a violation of a Supreme Court directive. Advocate Maneshinde has said they will move the Bombay High Court after receiving the order copy of bail plea rejection by the sessions court.

