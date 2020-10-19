Sushant Singh Rajput fan donates YouTube profits to charity to honour SSR; Shweta opens up

From ‘SSRian’ to ‘warrior’, those fighting for Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘justice’ have earned various titles. Many of them have lived up to these tags as the movement created numerous breakthroughs like 'CBI for SSR' in the past four months. An example of this was a YouTuber donating all his earnings from his channel to a charity to honour the legacy of the late actor.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares 'message From Bhai' Invoking Swami Vivekananda

Sushant’s fan donates earnings to charity

A Sushant Singh Rajput fan named Varun Kapur announced that he had donated $731.90 (over Rs 53,000) to the Vivekanand Society of the City of New York. He revealed that he had donated all his profits from his channel about the Chhichhore star, and that he never intended to monetise the channel.

#OfficialStatement All money generated from my personal YouTube channel (VarunKapurz) related to @itsSSR will be donated to a charity of choice of @itsSSR's family. @vstand4justice was always a free platform (never monetized) & would never be monetized for any personal gains. — Varun Kapur (@varunkapurz) October 18, 2020

Expressing her delight over the gesture, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who is also based in the USA, wrote that the organisation was one started by Swami Vivekananda to 'uplift humanity' and take it ‘God-wards’ She recalled how her ’Bhai’ used to adore Swami Vivekanada and his work. She hoped that the 'power of divine' continues to be with them as she used the hashtag ‘Immortal Sushant’.

A donation was made to Vedanta Society. It is a spiritual organization started by Swami Vivekananda to uplift humanity and take it God-wards. Bhai use to adore Swami Vivekananda and his work. 🙏❤️🙏 May the power of divine be with us. #ImmortalSushant https://t.co/ClAuWsWwnO pic.twitter.com/RxJ6e3iVVZ — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 18, 2020

READ:Sushant's Sister Shweta Remembers Mother On Navratri Eve; Prays For Niraj Singh's Health

Shweta had also recently shared a verse tweeted by Sushant. As the festival of Navratri was being celebrated, she shared his post of a chant on Goddess Durga. In that tweet, he had concluded with Swami Vivekanand’s words ‘Struggle God-wards.’

Meanwhile, similar gestures like Varun Kapur’s are being held across the globe. A 3-city Padyatra, that started in Patna and Varanasi recently concluded in a grand manner in Kolkata. ‘SSRians’ held banners, T-shirts with words seeking ‘justice’ and ‘truth’ as they shouted slogans for their beloved star.

SSR case update

As far as the investigation into the death of Sushant is concerned, the CBI recently confirmed that the probe was still on, as it hit out at the ‘speculative reports’ about it arriving at a conclusion. Two other agencies involved in the investigation, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau made headway recently. The former raided the residence of Sushant’s Raabta director Dinesh Vijan, while NCB arrested a person named Jay Madhok and Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Gabriella Demetriades, who is the partner of actor Arjun Rampal.

READ:SSR's Sister Shweta Singh Shares Pic To Show Why She Deactivated Her Social Media Accounts

READ:Sushant's Sister Emotional About Childhood Memory; Posts Video After Social Media 'break'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.