Sushant Singh Rajput Uses Virtual Reality To Meditate 'like A Superman'

Sushant Singh Rajput might just be a few films old in Bollywood, but the actor has very well managed to impress fans. Now that he is quarantined at home amid COVID-19 lockdown, Sushant Singh Rajput has been trying his hands on learning a new skill- Coding. And now, the Chhichhore actor also indulged in a quirky way of meditating at home.

Sushant Singh Rajput meditates like Superman

On Tuesday evening, Sushant Singh Rajput took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself, in which he is seen wearing a professional gazing gadget and gazing at the sunset from his balcony. The actor wrote, "They claim that the way out is to look within." Rajput mentioned that he is harnessing the power of experiential technology to meditate like a superman. Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram post here.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, Sushant Singh Rajput also shared the picture a page, penned with different codes on it. The actor expressed that he always loved computer gaming and was keen on learning the language behind it. Now that everyone has time to themselves because of the nationwide lockdown, Rajput revealed that he has been trying learning coding and it looks like super-exciting to him.

The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor also posted another video on Instagram. In it, he can be seen doing clap pushups. While many of his fans flooded his Instagram post with heartwarming messages, Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty dropped a comment with fire emojis.

