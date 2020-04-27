Sushant Singh Rajput Learns 'coding', Says 'yet I'm Just Scratching The Surface'

Quick links:
Sushant Singh Rajput might just be a few films old in Bollywood, but the actor has never failed to impress fans. Now that he is quarantined at home amid COVID-19 lockdown, Sushant Singh Rajput has been trying hands on a new skill. The Chhichhore actor is trying to learn 'coding'.
On Monday morning, Sushant Singh Rajput took to his Instagram to share the picture a page, penned with different codes on it. The actor expressed that he always loved computer gaming and was keen on learning the language behind it. Now that everyone has time to themselves because of the nationwide lockdown, Rajput revealed that he has been trying learning coding and it looks like super-exciting to him. Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram post here.
I love computer gaming and always wanted to learn the language behind it. So last few weeks I’ve been trying to learn coding and it has been an extremely exciting process to say the least and yet I’m just scratching the surface.:) A special mention to ‘khan Academy’ spreading a world class and free education for all, just wow !! #coding #computerprogramming #gaming #animation #love
Last week, Sushant took to his Instagram to share a monochrome picture of himself with a long caption. He added some wise words by American poet E E Cummings as the caption. Soon after which, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty dropped a comment saying, "Inspired". Check it out.
Almost anybody can learn to think or believe or know, but not a single human being can be taught to feel. Why? Because whenever you think or you believe or you know, you’re a lot of other people: but the moment you feel, you’re nobody-but-yourself. To be nobody-but-yourself — in a world which is doing its best, night and day, to make you everybody else — means to fight the hardest battle which any human being can fight; and never stop fighting. ~ E.E. Cummings
