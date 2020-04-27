Sushant Singh Rajput Learns 'coding', Says 'yet I'm Just Scratching The Surface'

Sushant Singh Rajput might just be a few films old in Bollywood, but the actor has never failed to impress fans. Now that he is quarantined at home amid COVID-19 lockdown, Sushant Singh Rajput has been trying hands on a new skill. The Chhichhore actor is trying to learn 'coding'.

Sushant Singh Rajput learns coding amid lockdown

On Monday morning, Sushant Singh Rajput took to his Instagram to share the picture a page, penned with different codes on it. The actor expressed that he always loved computer gaming and was keen on learning the language behind it. Now that everyone has time to themselves because of the nationwide lockdown, Rajput revealed that he has been trying learning coding and it looks like super-exciting to him. Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram post here.

Last week, Sushant took to his Instagram to share a monochrome picture of himself with a long caption. He added some wise words by American poet E E Cummings as the caption. Soon after which, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty dropped a comment saying, "Inspired". Check it out.

