Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill's 'Bhula Dunga' Defeats Justin Bieber's 'Sorry'; Details

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's amusing chemistry during their stint in Bigg Boss 13 remains fresh in the hearts of fans even today. The duo has time and again stormed twitter and fans also come up with a hashtag in their support. Once again, on April 28, the #SidNaaz and #SidNaazOurSoul trend touched one million on Twitter in close to eight hours.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill wooed fans with their endearing performance in the song Bhula Dunga, after which fans demanded to bring the couple together in Broken But Beautiful season 3. And between this, the soulful track Bhula Dunga has hit the bullseye online by defeating Justin Beiber's song Sorry. Read on to know- How.

Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz's Bhula Dunga defeats Justin Bieber's Sorry

This Bigg Boss 13 season became one of the seasons to clearly receive outpouring love and massive support from the audience. As per an entertainment portal report, the #SidNaaz fan club posted 2.4 million tweets for #DilSeSidNaaz earlier this week and showered Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill with magnanimous love. Interestingly, amidst the trends, their song Bhula Dunga hit the milestone on YouTube.

The report states that Bhula Dunga song has entered the top 40 most commented videos on YouTube overtaking Justin Bieber's famous number- Sorry. While Sorry has 828 thousand comments on it, Bhula Dunga has raked 846 thousand comments. This is a remarkable achievement for SidNaaz’s track as Sorry has reportedly been one of the most successful songs by Justin Bieber and had ruled the Canadian Billboard charts for seven weeks. Moreover, Bhula Dunga hit over 57 million views in just 34 days.

Fans react

•Justin Bieber #SorrySong"4Yers 828K comments.& SidNaaz #BhulaDunga(1month)848K commentIts HUGE! •#justionbieber Song-3.3bView.828k comment.#SidNaaz Song-57.5 view.848kcomments.



'Sorry'most popular song.JB But Sid and sana ke fans ne comment me Mat De diya#SidNaazOurSoul — AbhaySinha❤Sidharth_Shukla❤ (@AbhaySinha_) April 28, 2020

#BhulaDungaFtSidNaaz your movement captured the essence of the music and chemistry though that blew my mind 🔥❤️ @sidharth_shukla @Shehnazgill123 #BhulaDunga #BhulaDungaFirstLook love love and lots of love to you guys ♥️♥️ — Rachana (@rachanadawle16) March 24, 2020

#SidNaazOurSoul

Sidnaz hai ⭐⭐ history to create karenge hi.... pic.twitter.com/E9D8wypOu9 — Shruti sidnazz fan.... (@SrushtiKelwadk1) April 28, 2020

