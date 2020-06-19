When Sushant Singh Rajput Asked Nitesh Tiwari For One More Film As His Birthday Gift

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death has got his fans and co-stars reeling with shock. Fans have been sharing several videos, pictures, movie scenes, quotes trying to keep his memory alive. Recently, the post of director Nitesh Tiwari’s adorable birthday wish for Sushant Singh Rajput has been making rounds on the internet and fans been going gaga over the actor’s reply to the post.

In this picture, Nitesh Tiwari and Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen giving a candid pose. This pic is from the sets of their much-acclaimed film Chhichhore. The duo can be seen staring at the screen and having a hearty laugh. Along with the post, Nitesh Tiwari also wrote wishing the actor with peace, health, and happiness brother.

And as the Kai Po Che actor saw the pic, he gave a sweet reply and asked for a birthday gift too. He wrote thanking the director for everything and also told wrote saying as a gift to give him a chance and cast him in another film as well. Check out the picture below.

About Chhichhore

Chhichhore starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Prateik, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles. The movie was helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The movie also revolved around a tragic incident that forces Anirudh, a middle-aged man, to take a trip down the memory lane, recalling his college days with his friends, who have been labelled as 'losers'. Chhichhore received heaps of praise from fans, movie buffs and film critics.

About Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on 14 June 2020. No suicide note from his house has been recovered by police. The actor was laid to red at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile parle, Mumbai on June 15, 2020. Several actors such as Kriti Sanon, Krystle D’souza, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty were spotted at the cemetery.

