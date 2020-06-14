Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Iconic Dialogues From His Last Film 'Chhichhore'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his home in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor was last seen in the film Chhichhore along with actors Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Prateik Babbar in the lead roles. The late actor played the role of a father whose son commits suicide after he fails in his exams. The actor's character in the film was of a father who tells a flashback story about his college day to his son and in the process explains to him that committing suicide is not the solution to every problem. Here are some of Sushant Singh Rajput's dialogue from the movie that touched his fans' hearts:

Sushant Singh Rajput's dialogues from Chhichhore

Tumhara result decide nahi karta hai ki tum loser ho ki nahi ... tumhari koshish decide karti hai

~ Your result doesn't decide if you're a loser or not ... your attempt decides that

Sache dost wohi hote hai ... joh achhe waqt mein aapki bajate hai ... aur jab mushkil waqt aata hai toh wohi chhichhore aapke darwaze par khade nazar aate hai

~True friends are those ... who tease you a lot when your time is great ... and when the tough time comes, then the same vagrant friends are standing at your door

Doosron se haarke loser kehlane se kahin zyada bura hai ... khud se haarke loser kehlana

~Being called a loser after losing to others is better than ... being called a loser after losing to yourself

Hum haar jeet, success failure mein itna ulajh gaye hai ... ki zindagi jeena bhool gaye hai ... zindagi mein agar kuch sabse zyada important hai ... toh woh hai khud zindagi

~ We're so lost in thinking about winning, losing, success, failure ... that we've forgotten about living life ... the most important thing in life is ... life itself

Success ke baad ka plan sabke paas hai ... lekin agar galti se fail ho gaye ... toh failure se kaise deal karna hai ... koi baat hi nahi karna chahta

~Everyone has a plan after achieving success ... but if you fail by mistake, then how you need to deal with failure ... no one talks about that

Official statement by Sushant Singh Rajput's team:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

