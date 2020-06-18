Sushant Singh Rajput's Co-star Swastika Mukherjee Reacts With 'disgust' At 'Fake RIPs'

Actor Swastika Mukherjee, who shared screen space with actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Byomkesh Bakshy, has recently reacted at the "fake RIPs" that are being written for the Bollywood actor.

Taking to her Facebook handle, Swastika Mukherjee shared a happy picture with the actor where they can be seen all smiles at the camera. Along with the post, the actor also penned a heartfelt note on how the media, social media & agenda peddlers have behaved with them.

She wrote saying that ‘she is never ever going to recover from the disgust that the media, social media & agenda peddlers collectively have thrown at them. She further went on to say “Why write fake RIPs? No one even allowed the man to do that. She said that he was fighting till the very end and he is fighting even from his grave. She also said that she will remember the happy him. Today and always.’ Check out the post below.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Bids Adieu To Late Actor By Immersing Ashes In Ganga

About Dil Bechara

The film Dil Bechara is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and produced by the Fox STAR Studios.The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. The film is said to be a remake of the Hollywood movie The Fault in Our Stars released in 2014. Dil Bechara also stars Saif Ali Khan and Swastika Mukherjee in a pivotal role. The film is in its post-production stage and will release on the big screen once the lockdown is lifted.

Also read | Saif Ali Khan Reveals Sara Described Sushant Singh Rajput As A 'remarkable' Person

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites

Sushant Singh Rajput was laid to rest at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle on June 15, 2020. The actor’s family and a few of his friends went on to pay their last rites. Actors Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Krystle D’Souza and a few more were spotted at the cemetery.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family made their final farewell to the actor by immersing his ashes in River Ganga on Thursday. It has been reported that Shraddhkarma or prayers for the departed soul will be held at their home in Patna after the ashes have been immersed.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Grin As He Fulfills His 17th Life Dream At CERN Is Heartwarming

Also read | Shatrughan Sinha Speaks About Sushant Singh Rajput; Compliments, "He Was A Scene Stealer"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.