Sushant Singh Rajput rally in London gets Rabya Khan's support, she seeks #JusticeforJiah

Amid the movement for ‘justice’ for Sushant Singh Rajput, groups across various countries have been lending their support. Recently, one such rally was held in London, that sought answers and help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A person who was a part of the movement was late actor Jiah Khan’s mother Rabya Khan.

READ: In Sushant Case; CBI Egged On By Grand UK Rallies; NRIs Have A Message For PM Modi

Rabya Khan seeks justice for Jiah and Sushant

Rabya Khan recently took to Instagram and shared a photo holding the placards, seeking justice for Sushant as well as her daughter Jiah. She called them ‘innocent’ and that their 'life had been taken away.' She sought the ‘CBI arrest the murderer of Sushant.’

Jiah was found dead at her residence on June 2013.

Jiah and Sushant cases had numerous similarities, right from the alleged manner of death, the arrest of a lover associated with the film industry, and the involvement of the CBI. No major breakthrough has been reached in Jiah's case as well and Rabya had earlier pointed out how both cases are similar.

The person Rabya Khan was posing with was the same whose video was shared by Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

Recently, Sushant’s choreographer-friend Ganesh Hiwarkar had also held a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. He also conducted a hunger protest along with SSR’s former assistant Ankit Acharya.

SSR case update

Meanwhile, three agencies CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau are probing various angles of the case. After reports surfaced about a team of doctors alleging ruling out the murder angle, the CBI had clarified that it was still probing all the angles. Prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, meanwhile, was recently released on bail after a month in jail for allegedly being a part of a drug cartel.

READ: Ranvir Shorey Speaks About Public Anger Around Sushant's Death, Says 'they Need Answers'

READ: Shweta Singh Kirti Thanks Sushant's Fans In Sri Lanka For Standing United For Justice

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.