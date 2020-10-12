In Sushant Case; CBI Egged On By Grand UK Rallies; NRIs Have A Message For PM Modi

A highlight of the movement seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput has been the widespread support across the world. Netizens from numerous countries have posted intensely and participated in numerous initiatives, seeking to know the truth of the actor’s death. And close to four months after the unfortunate event, the movement abroad is still going strong, as was evident in rallies recently held in United Kingdom.

Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput movement in UK

A group of NRIs led a rally in Southhall, London, holding a banner with Sushant’s photo and the words ‘NRIs UK appeal to PM Modi’ while also addressing Home Minister Amit Shah.

They used hashtags like ‘Arrest the Murderers of SSR’, ‘Satyagraha 4 SSR’, ‘Sataymeva Jayate’, ‘justice will prevail’ on them. They are heard, saying, “Raise your voices, take action to finish corruption in India. We want justice for Sushant.”

They also supported Republic TV and Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami for leading the movement. “Arnab, we love you. We love Republic TV. We are huge fans,” they said.

“Thank you for being there for us, giving us the voice and fighting for justice for Sushant and so many other murders," they continued.

"Prime Minister Modiji and Amit Shah ji, give us some signal, some reassurance, that this time justice will be done," they appealed.

Even Bollywood got flak over nepotism, alleged sidelining of Sushant and silence of most of the stars. "Boycott Bollywood mafia., let us bring Bollywood down to its knees. Let us show that we made them, so we are going to break them."

Another car rally was held in UK, with cars displaying photos of Sushant. Sharing the videos, SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote that they had faith in the Central Bureau of Investigation, currently probing the case, and that they were waiting for the agencies to bring out the truth.



UK car rally showing the solidarity of SSR Warriors. We have faith in CBI and waiting for our agencies to bring out the truth. 🙏 #WeHaveFaithInCBI #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #SatyamevaJayate pic.twitter.com/MGh5v5UbF8 — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 12, 2020

Recently, Sushant’s choreographer-friend Ganesh Hiwarkar had also held a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. He also conducted a hunger protest along with SSR’s former assistant Ankit Acharya.

SSR case update

Meanwhile, three agencies CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau are probing various angles of the case. After reports surfaced about a team of doctors alleging ruling out the murder angle, the CBI had clarified that it was still probing all the angles. Prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, meanwhile, was recently released on bail after a month in jail for allegedly being a part of a drug cartel.

