Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana's Pic From 'Dil Bechara's First Look Test Is Priceless

Actor Sanjana Sanghi recently shared a picture with her Dil Bechara co-star actor Sushant Singh Rajput from their first-ever look test for the movie. The picture features Sushant Singh staring at the camera donning a cap, while Sanjana Sanghi is seen with a nose tube. Take a look at the picture shared:

Recently, Sanjana shared a series of unseen BTS pictures and videos captured while shooting the romantic number, Khul Ke Jeene Ka, which also features Sushant. As seen in a picture shared, Sanjana Sanghi can be seen posing along with Sushant in warm clothes, with Mouse De Louvre shining in the background.

With the picture shared, Sanjana Sanghi wrote: "Aao Filmon ke, be-Adab Gaane gate Hain. Heroine-Hero - Aaj hum tum ban Jaate Hain? Khul Ke Jeene Ka, Tareeka Tumhe Sikhate Hain. Some of the most precious little moments, that I will cherish for a lifetime, from a dreamy few days of filming in Paris while creating #KhulKeJeeneKa for you all." Take a look at the pictures shared:

All about Sushant Singh's last film Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is the Indian adaptation of the hit Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars, which delivers an emotional love story of two youngsters, who experience the journey of love and life one last time as they, both, are suffering from a deadly disease. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic entertainer also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role. The Fault in Our stars was inspired by John Green's much-loved book by the same name. The film released on July 24 on Hotstar.

The lead actor of the film Sushant Singh passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted a day after that. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at a Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. The actor's family conducted the 'ashes immersion' rites in Patna after his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti flew in.

