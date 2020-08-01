China's Embassy Condemns Germany's Suspension Of Extradition Treaty With Hong Kong

Chinese Embassy in Berlin criticised Germany's decision to suspend the extradition treaty it had with Hong Kong in retaliation to the postponement of elections in the former British colony. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on July 31 issued a statement regarding the postponement of legislative elections in Hong Kong and also suspended the extradition treaty in retaliation. "We expect that China guarantees the freedoms and rights guaranteed in the basic law. This includes the right to free and fair elections. So we decided to suspend the extradition agreement with Hong Kong," said Mass on Twitter.

'Breach of international law'

"The Hong Kong SAR government's decision to postpone the Legislative Council election due to the severe COVID-19 epidemic situation is a responsible move to protect the lives and health of Hong Kong residents. Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs. The German side's erroneous remarks on Hong Kong and the suspension of the extradition treaty with Hong Kong are a serious breach of international law and basic norms governing international relations and gross violation of China's internal affairs. We firmly oppose them and reserve the right to react further," Chinese Embassy in Germany issued the statement on its website on Friday.

Heiko Mass also pointed out the Hong Kong's election commission's decision to disqualify candidates who are known for criticising Beijing's draconian policies. Meanwhile, China defends the disqualification saying that the decision is in line with the Basic Law, the National Security Law for Hong Kong SAR, and the electoral laws of the SAR. "The disqualified nominees have openly advocated "Hong Kong independence" and "self-determination", or begged for external sanctions on and interference in Hong Kong," Chinese Embassy in Germany added. Hong Kong's legislative elections were due for September 6 but were postponed by city executive Carrie Lam by a year.

Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom have also suspended their individual extradition agreement with Hong Kong after the imposition of the controversial national security law last month.

