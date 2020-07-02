Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Mumbai Police To Summon Sanjay Leela Bhansali For Statement

The Mumbai Police is set to record Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s statement in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. As per latest information, the police will be sending summons to the filmmaker, and that the process is already underway.

The news comes amid reports that Bhansali had offered Sushant four films. It was reported that the collobration did not work out due to ‘date issues.’

Mumbai Police is investigating the angle of Sushant’s alleged ouster from films and the late actor allegedly being ‘boycotted’ by some big names, a reason that might have played a part in Sushant taking his life.

Probe In Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Till now, over 25 persons have been questioned by the Mumbai Police in connection with the case. This includes Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, director of his last film-Mukesh Chhabra and friend Siddharth Pitani. The latest to record the statement was his Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi.

Even Yash Raj Films was asked to submit its contract copy with Sushant, who worked in two films for the banner. The banner’s casting director Shaanoo Sharm and former employee Aashish Singh too were questioned by Mumbai Police.

While politicians like Manoj Tiwari and Roopa Gnguly have demanded a CBI probe in Sushant’s death, which took place on June 14 and netizens trended ‘justice’ hashtags, the Mumbai Police ruled out any foul play. Citing the post-mortem report, the force asserted that Sushant had died of ‘asphyxia due to hanging.’

