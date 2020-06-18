Sushant Singh Rajput Was Offered Four Films By Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Details Inside

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday on June 14, 2020. The news sent shockwaves in the industry. However, his death has brought back the debate of 'nepotism' in Bollywood. Criminal cases have been filed against industry insiders like Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and many more in connection with Sushant’s suicide. However, latest developments indicate otherwise about the entire matter. Sanjay Leela Bhansali had reportedly offered four projects to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered films to Sushant?

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha recently filed criminal cases against several industry insiders including Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A case was also lodged against Ekta Kapoor who gave Sushant Singh Rajput his first break. The case was filed for allegedly not letting his movies release and conspiring against him. However, according to new reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sushant Singh Rajput were very fond of each other.

According to several reports, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were also supposed to start working on four films together. Reportedly, the duo shared a close bond too. Sanjay Leela Bhansali had offered four films but due to date issues, Sushant Singh Rajput could not be a part of these movies.

Reportedly, it was not just Sanjay Leela Bhansali who shared a close bond with Sushant Singh Rajput. Even television producer, Ekta Kapoor was close to the actor. According to several reports, Ekta Kapoor admired Sushant Singh Rajput and his work in the industry. If several reports are to be believed, even Ekta Kapoor had offered several projects to Sushant Singh Rajput too.

A criminal case has been registered against eight people from the film industry under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Kangana Ranaut has been listed as a witness in the case too. The hearing of the case is scheduled to take place on July 3, 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on Sunday. He was cremated on Monday, June 15, at Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai. Several netizens including actors, directors and others have paid their last respects to the actor.

Take a look at the official statement by Sushant Singh Rajput’s team:

“It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief”.

Sushant Singh Rajput gained immense popularity from his stint on Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta. He then went on to make his Bollywood debut in Kai Po Che that earned him critical acclaim. Sushant Singh Rajput’s film, Dil Bechara, alongside Sanjana Sanghi, is yet to be released.

