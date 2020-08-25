SSR's Friend Claims, "Pithani 'forgot' To Call Rhea On June 14, Sandip Hurried Procedures"

As the Central Bureau of Investigation probes Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death, the actor's family friend Smita Parikh in an exclusive interaction with RepublicWorld revealed some details about two people in the case — Siddharth Pithani, Sushant's friend and Sandip Ssingh, producer. Smita claimed that Pithani was satisfied and happy with the Mumbai Police interrogation when she spoke to him on July 7.

'Why didn't you call Rhea immediately when you saw Sushant hanging?', Smita claims to have asked Pithani over the phone. To this, Pithani told Smita, "I forgot about it. Rhea didn't come to my mind. Neetu Didi came and I called her immediately. I then called the Police. I forgot to call her."

Smita told RepublicWorld, "I found this statement so strange when he said. When you know the bond Sushant and Rhea shared for so many months living in the same apartment, how can you not call Rhea first? I knew that he was trying to protect Rhea. Pithani later told me that he was happy with Mumbai Police's investigation and felt they were like therapy sessions. The moment I was just about to end the call with him, Rhea's call waiting on my phone flashed which was weird and Pithani immediately told me to speak to her. How were the two calls so much in sync?"

SMITA PARIKH TALKS ABOUT SANDIP SSINGH

When Smita asked Rhea and Pithani about Sandip Ssingh taking charge of everything on June 14, they both denied knowing him. Pithani told Smita that, "Ssingh started giving orders when he came inside the house."

Smita further said that wherever a suspicion rises, Sandip Ssingh's presence is there. "The family wants Sandip Ssingh to be interrogated as he hurried all the procedures on June 14 and tampered with the evidence. He definitely has a bigger role to play in Sushant and Disha Salian's death," Smita claimed.

Sandip Ssingh's active role in handling the affairs of the late actor's death sparked questions especially after in an interview with Republic TV he said that had not met Sushant for over a year. Sandip was seen with the late actor's sister outside Cooper hospital on June 14 and was among the first to respond and arrive at the scene after Sushant had died. Videos from Cooper Hospital where Sushant's body was taken for autopsy showed Sandip Ssingh orchestrating events, even gesturing to the Mumbai police for reasons unknown.

