Gulshan Devaiah On Bollywood Favoritism, Shekhar Suman On Sushant Singh Rajput & More

Today, on June 23, 2020, Salman Khan's father Salim reacted to Abhinav Kashyap's serious accusations. Meanwhile, Gulshan Devaiah claimed that he lost out on several Bollywood films due to favouritism. Here are some of today's top entertainment and celebrity stories.

Gulshan Devaiah Reveals He Lost Out On Several Bollywood Films Due To Favouritism

As actors, somewhere deep down inside, we think we know why he did it & that’s why it so disturbing even if you didn’t know him at all.

It’s a hard game to play and he played it very well but the game won in the end. — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) June 15, 2020

Gulshan Devaiah posted the above tweet a few days ago. He recently had an interview with an online portal where he talked about his tweet. Gulshan Devaiah talked about how Sushant Singh Rajput was an ambitious man who made it big on his own. Further, he talked about how the film industry operated. According to Gulshan Devaiah, a lot of actors came to Mumbai with dreams and aspirations. Their perception of success then puts them under a lot of pressure.

'Sushant Singh Rajput Must Have Left A Suicide Note' Says Shekhar Suman; Check Tweet

It's crystal clear,if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide,the way he was,strong willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide https://t.co/DAWaU1WPiT heart tells me,like many others,there is more than meets the eye. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020

Shekhar Suman recently took to social media to discuss Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death. Shekhar Suman claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput was strong-willed and intelligent, and that he would have definitely left behind a suicide note. Moreover, Shekhar added that according to him, there was definitely more than what meets the eye.

Raveena Tandon Pays Tribute To Indian Army And Shuts Up Troll Who Tried To Mock Her; Read

Tears in my eyes and a lump in my throat... the true sons of the soil.. my Veers , my brothers, my loves... talent in the viens and junoon for their motherland...♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ I love you Veera, wherever you may be ... pic.twitter.com/fqP1oC9UmR — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 23, 2020

Raveena Tandon recently posted the above tweet, paying tribute to the soldiers lost during the recent border conflict. While many fans appreciated Raveena Tandon's tribute, some trolled her and made fun of her post. In response, Raveena Tandon hit back against the troll and told him that a solider was someone's son, husband, or brother, and their death was painful even if they were unrelated to her.

Genelia D'Souza Shares Video Revealing How Her Kids Adapted To Village Life

Genelia D'Souza and her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, are currently living in a rural village to avoid the pandemic. Genelia D'Souza recently shared a video that revealed how her kids were adapting to life in the village. According to the actor, her children were a lot more in tune with nature and animals after their stay in the village.

Salman Khan's Father Salim Reacts To Abhinav Kashyap's Accusations

In a lengthy Facebook post, director Abhinav Kashyap blamed Salman Khan and his family for sabotaging his film career. Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, recently responded to these allegations in an interview with a news portal. Salim Khan stated that Abhinav Kashyap was free to make accusations and that the police would soon reveal the real facts. The veteran actor further stated that he did not want to stoop to Abhinav Kashyap's level.

