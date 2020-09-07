Sushant Singh Rajput 'the Only Accused': PDP Leader Peddles Shocking Offhand Narrative

Making a shockingly appalling statement on the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput, former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Naeem Akhtar said on Monday that “Sushant died due to drug consumption, as he could not handle his success.” In a tweet, Akhtar said that the only person accused in SSR’s death is the actor himself. There is no reason to indicate Akhtar had any hard reason to make his statement.

There's only one accused in Sushant Singh Rajput case. That's SSR himself. He couldn't handle his success, took to drugs and took his own life. Cognizable offences. — Naeem Akhtar (@shangpal) September 7, 2020

The PDP leader’s statement comes at a time when three central agencies have gathered plenty of evidence that indicate key roles of those accused in Sushant’s case, including his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, along multiple angles including around drugs.

It is noteworthy that the Narcotics Control Bureau has made significant developments in uprooting a drug nexus involving prime accused Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and several drug dealers. In light of this, Naeem Akhtar's claims become even more shocking and offhand.

NCB and CBI in action

As the NCB furthers its investigation into the Sushant’s case drug angle, the CBI is also probing a specific matter in the probe in relation to his death. As per sources, the CBI is still looking at whether Sushant was forcibly administered certain banned drugs, as was alleged through several WhatsApp chats between Rhea and others.

In coordination with the NCB, the probe agency will also conclude as to when and how Sushant was introduced to drugs and if prime accused Rhea Chakraborty has a role in it. Alongside, the NCB is also probing the drug nexus in Bollywood and among politicians in Mumbai, in connection with Sushant’s case. Findings of the same will be shared with the CBI.

As per sources, the NCB has gathered large evidence against Rhea Chakraborty in the mobile phones it has seized so far. The NCB is set to present more evidence before Rhea during the interrogation on Monday. The investigating agency has also arrested Rhea's bother Showik Chakraborty and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's staff manager Samuel Miranda, in their alleged involvement in procuring drugs.

