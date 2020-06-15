Sushant Singh Was The 2nd B'wood Star To Feature In Towel Series; Mario Testino Mourns

Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide left everyone shocked including International photographer Mario Testino. Sushant became the 136th celebrity & 2nd Bollywood star (after Katrina Kaif) to work with the Peruvian photographer.

On the day of Sushant's demise, Mario took to his Instagram handle to mourn the loss. Sharing a picture from one of the photoshoots, Mario wrote that it was the Indian film industry's loss that a great person like him died.

Talking to a tabloid, Sushant about working with Mario said that it was an impromptu shoot and he really thought it wasn't going to pass up such a great opportunity. Mario has earlier clicked several international celebrities like Britney Spears, Selena Gomes, Blake Lively, Kristen Stewart, Kendall Jenner, and Cindy Crawford for his Towel Series.

Kangana Ranaut slams nepotism over Sushant Singh's death, asks 'why didn't he get awards?'

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The actor's body was found in his Bandra apartment by his house help. According to several reports, Sushant Singh Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression since the last few months. The police have not recovered any suicide note from his house. Mumbai Police and crime branch officials visited his house on Sunday, but they have not found anything suspicious. An official statement regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been released by his team.

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

Sushant Singh Rajput was a part of Shiamak Davar troupe; choreographer mourns his death

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.