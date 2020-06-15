Sushant Singh Rajput Was A Part Of Shiamak Davar Troupe; Choreographer Mourns His Death

Sushant Singh Rajput who breathed his last on June 14, left everyone teary-eyed and sent shivers down the film industry as he died by suicide. The actor who started exploring the world of dance and theatre enrolled in choreographer Shiamak Davar's classes.

For those unaware, Sushant was a part of Davar's troop and was a background dancer at a awards show in 2005. Amitabh Bachchan in his tribute to the actor also mentioned, "he came from humble beginnings .. was a part of the 4rth line group dancers, that performed shows with Shiamak Davar , the ingenious talented choreographer of our times .. rising from those climes to where he was, is a story by itself."

Reacting to Sushant's tragic loss, choreographer Shiamak Davar took to his Instagram handle to share a picture and wrote, "Too numb." According to a few reports, Davar advised him to try theatre.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The actor's body was found in his Bandra apartment by his house help. According to several reports, Sushant Singh Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression since the last few months. The police have not recovered any suicide note from his house. Mumbai Police and crime branch officials visited his house on Sunday, but they have not found anything suspicious. An official statement regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been released by his team.

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

