When Sushant Singh Rajput And Sara Ali Khan Hilariously Mimicked Saif Ali Khan | WATCH

It was not long ago that Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan promoted their film Kedarnath. The on-screen couple gave interviews before the release of their 2018 romance drama. Recently a video is making the rounds of the internet. In the video, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his co-star Sara Ali Khan are mimicking latter’s father and actor Saif Ali Khan. The old video shows a smiling Sushant, promoting films and living the normal celeb life, before taking the drastic step in June 2020. Sushant’s talent was not limited to the screen, but he was a great co-star as Sara mourned his sudden demise as well.

In the video that has been making the rounds on social media, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan are sitting in the recording studio of a radio show. The fan shared video shows Sushant in his casual self, smiling and laughing big on Sara. Meanwhile, Sara is urging Sushant to mimic her father. Sushant does not agree to it until the end. He reiterates, “ I did Shah Rukh in the morning and now you are asking Saif, I am confused, both mimics are just getting mixed up.” Sara bursts out laughing. The radio jockey as well asks Sushant to do the mimicry. Finally, Sushant says, “ Oh Wow,” in Saif’s signature nasal voice. Sara holds her stomach and laughs at Sushant again. Sara then tries to mimic Saif’s voice as well, which is found hilarious by Sushant. The two are seen laughing and making fun of each other.

Watch the past video-

The above-mentioned video was shared by a fan account. Many took to the comments section and mourned the loss of a great talent, young actor Sushant, who died by suicide on June 14. The actor’s fans were remembering his happy moments in the comments section.

Sara Ali Khan had earlier mourned the loss of her Kedarnath co-actor by sharing a monochromatic picture. She had shared a picture of Sushant form the filming sets of Kedarnath. Sushant is seen smiling in the black and white picture, while Sara is gazing at Sushant’s timeless smile.

Here is the post-

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has shocked the nation. The police investigations regarding the actor's death are still on. Sushant Singh Rajput hailed from a small town in Purnia, Patna. He started out as a television actor and did the lead role in Pavitra Rishta and later went to do brilliant roles in films like MS Dhoni, Chhichhore, and Kai Poch Che. Sushant and Sara starred in Kedarnath, which was latter’s first film. The film was helmed by Abhishek Kapoor in 2018.

