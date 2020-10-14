'Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered; Please Change His Wikipedia Status,' Demands Petition

It has been exactly four months since Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra Apartment on June 14. The late actor's death case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which has made it clear that all angles including homicide are still on the cards. However, the Wikipedia page of Sushant Singh Rajput shows the cause of death as "Suicide by hanging" and it has not gone well with his family friend Smita Parikh who has started a petition to change the "Wikipedia status"

'Please change his Wikipedia status!'

On Wednesday, Parikh took to Twitter and said, "We want justice for him. Want to see all culprits behind the bars, please sign the petition." On her Facebook post, Smita Parikh wrote, "Some of his own people backstabbed him. he couldn’t have been saved... the world needed him ... we need him ... his industry kept quiet & maligned him."

He was murdered pls change his Wikipedia status ! And we want justice for him want to see all culprits behind the bars pls sign the petition https://t.co/oKAD6fnP8M — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) October 14, 2020

'It has been done under some conspiracy'

The description of the petition shared by Smita Parikh states that "Sushant Singh Rajput’s Wikipedia information was changed multiple times after his sad demise. The reason for death is still under investigation so how can it be updated as suicide within a few minutes of his death news story release on Indian media. There was no suicide note found and no one had seen him hanging from the fan."

"His family suspects murder. His fans are repeatedly protesting that it’s a murder. Until the investigation is completed the reason for death should be either updated as under investigation or unknown but not suicide when it’s not the case. Kindly remove the suicide by hanging in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Wikipedia. Someone has edited his height and education also. Please preserve the information that was provided by him when he was alive. Please revert back all the changes made to his Wikipedia this year. It has been all done after his death and under some conspiracy. Let investigation decide the truth. Reverse the changes done to his account and remove suicide from his Wikipedia. The world is protesting for justice for SSR and his case is still under investigation," it added.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police had earlier registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation. However, the CBI took over the probe into the high-profile case in August following the Supreme Court's nod. Rajput's father KK Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting his suicide.

