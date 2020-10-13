In Sushant Case, 'Where Is Glass SSR Drank Orange Juice From?' Asks Subramanian Swamy

In Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, the late actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh has opposed the leak by AIIMS panel chief Dr Sudhir Gupta that claimed that the death was due to suicide, based on the Cooper autopsy which Dr Gupta had earlier cast aspersions on. Vikas Singh said that he regrets not recording his conversation with Dr Sudhir Gupta who had earlier told him that "it was 200% clear case of ‘death by strangulation". Now, BJP MP Dr Subramanian Swamy has weighed in and asked another question.

'Morning orange juice'

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy commenting on a media report on Vikas Singh's statement has asked that why was the glass from which Sushant Singh Rajput drank orange juice not preserved? "No wonder Mumbai Police did not seal his apartment as is mandatory in unnatural deaths," Dr Swamy wrote on Twitter.

Morning orange juice. Why was the glass from which SSR drank orange juice not preserved? No wonder Mumbai Police did not seal his apartment as is mandatory in unnatural deaths. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 11, 2020

Earlier Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj had said in an interview that SSR's house staff Keshav had asked Sushant for breakfast, but the latter said he would take coconut water, orange juice and banana. Sushant later took coconut water and juice and said that banana would be eaten later before he was found dead in his Bandra Apartment on June 14. It is unclear whether Neeraj has maintained his statement before the CBI.

'Don't lose hope'

Subramanian Swamy on Sunday addressed a Virat Hindustan Sangam session about Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Slamming the AIIMS report by chief Dr Sudhir Gupta, Swamy said, "In my opinion, Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered and it is unfortunate that AIIMS' has orally declared to some people that it is a suicide, though we have no proof of it."

"Let's go into the matter and would request all the SSR fans that don't lose hope. We will get the killers. In the end, we will win. Bollywood mafia has to pay for this. We can't bring Sushant back but his memory should be alive that if mafia rears his head the nation will stand and crush them. Sushant was alive on 13th June. On 14th June, 9 AM he called his servant saying I want orange juice and that doesn't sound like someone who would commit suicide," he further said.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe

Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police had earlier registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation. However, the CBI took over the probe into the high-profile case in August following the Supreme Court's nod. Rajput's father KK Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members accusing them of abetting his suicide. The CBI's probe in the case is ongoing.

