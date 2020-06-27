Sanjay Nirupam helped in rituals; Shraddha, Ekta prayed & left: Sushant's friend Sandip

With his family in Patna, it was Sushant Singh Rajput’s friends who had to take care of all the formalities after his death. The main person involved in this was Sandip Ssingh, who the late actor has known for many years, both belonging to Bihar. The producer was the only celebrity who was spotted at the hospital when the post-mortem and other formalities were carried out.

In the recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sandip opened up on various details related to Sushant’s death. The producer shared that he was alone when Sushant's mortal remains were handed after postmortem. He shared that since the family was to arrive only in the afternoon, it was decided that they would directly arrive at the crematorium, and that they were advised not to delay the last rites.

Sandip claimed that he was clueless on the formalities related to the death as he had never done it for anyone. So a person named Deepak and a friend Anand Pandit helped him through the process, he said.

On the heavily raining day where his last rites were held, Sandip claimed there were a lot of formalities involved like the rituals for the mortal remains, taking care of the family and more. He informed that Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam then arrived and helped them out with these rituals. Sandip also revealed that Ekta Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Randeep Hooda also arrived, but since they were not allowed to come in, they prayed and then left.

Sandip also recalled his shock after reaching home following Sushant’s last rites when a well-known person called him and asked him why he had not invited the person to the funeral. He wondered whether it was a ’wedding or birthday party’ that one had send invitations. He, however, said that the person might have been emotional and didn’t know how to express himself and that if not for the lockdown restrictions, more people would’ve been able to attend the funeral.

Sandip Ssingh’s earlier post on how he wished to see Sushant and Ankita Lokhande married and that only she could save him had gone viral. He had also revealed that he was to direct a film starring Sushant in the lead, even sharing its poster.

