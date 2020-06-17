'Sushant Singh Rajput Wasn't Out Of Work; Was Among Top 10 Actors', Says Rumy Jafry

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise sent shockwaves in Bollywood as many artists mourned the actor’s loss on social media platforms. Recently, screenwriter and Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend Rumy Jafry spoke about Sushant and cleared that he was not out of work but was instead among the top 10 actors in India. Adding to the same, Rumy Jafry revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Chhichhore earned nearly ₹150 crores at the box office and admitted that many filmmakers were asking him to get them in contact with Sushant for script narrations.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Manoj Muntashir Calls Out Nepotism In Bollywood

However, Sushant Singh would tell Rumy Jafry that he was not looking for more work. Addressing the much-debated issue of nepotism, Rumy Jafry revealed that no one can make or break anyone’s career in Bollywood. Adding to the same, Rumy remarked that even though Sushant was an outsider, big filmmakers like Yash Raj, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari hired him because of his sheer talent.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Says He Was Not Aware Of The Late Actor's Depression

Celebrities pay their last respects to Sushant

Earlier, actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Anupam Kher, Anushka Sharma, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and many others mourned Sushant's demise on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Smriti Irani, too, remembered Sushant's work on Twitter and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Celebrities from the sports fraternity, like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, too, mourned Sushant's death. Television celebrities like Munmun Dutta and Karan Patel bashed netizens for the lack of remorse shown on social media.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Rohini Iyer Says ‘don’t Reduce His Talent To Serve Agenda’

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Reportedly, Sushant Singh's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted on Monday. The actor’s mortal remains were cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle in Mumbai. His family first reached his Bandra residence and performed a puja there, after which they headed to the funeral ground.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Manoj Muntashir Calls Out Nepotism In Bollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.