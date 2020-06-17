Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Says He Was Not Aware Of The Late Actor's Depression

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left the entire country in a state of shock. The initial investigation report suggests that the actor had been depressed for quite some time and had also been taking medication for the same. According to a report by a leading daily, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh was not aware of the depression that Sushant Singh Rajput had been going through.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father felt like he had been “low” for a while

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. A news daily recently reported that the actors’ two assistants, friends, family, and other acquaintances will be questioned to get to the root cause of the matter. The Mumbai Police had previously revealed that they were be looking into the matter to understand if he had some “professional rivalry” which could have gravely affected him.

According to a report by a leading newspaper, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father informed the police that he was not aware of the depression that the actor had been going through. He had, however, noticed that Sushant Singh Rajput was feeling “low” since the last few days. He also did not have any suspicion on anyone regarding the suicide of his son.

The report also said that the Mumbai Police recorded the preliminary statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s creative manager, Siddharth Pithani, on Sunday. He has reportedly been called again to get a few more details on the actor’s lifestyle and probable issues. Deeper investigation reports are being prepared on the actor’s financial state, business dealings and profile in Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abhishek Trimukhe told news agency ANI that the provisional post-mortem report was submitted by the doctors at the Bandra Police station. A group of three doctors conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. He also added that the provisional cause of death has been declared as asphyxia due to hanging.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family arrived in Mumbai from Patna on Sunday, following which, the funeral was held at Vile Parle. A number of his co-workers, including actors like Varun Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rhea Chakraborty, were present during the last rites.

Image courtesy: Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram

