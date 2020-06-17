Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Rohini Iyer Says ‘don’t Reduce His Talent To Serve Agenda’

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left the entire film fraternity in a state of shock and despair. While many celebs and fans have been pouring in condolences for the actor, Sushant's close friend and ex-manager Rohini Iyer shared a series of heartfelt social media posts giving a tribute to the late actor. Rohini also pointed out that one should not reduce the Kedarnath actor's talent to just serve their own agenda.

Also Read: 'Chhichhore' Co-star Prateik Babbar Shares An Old Handwritten Note By Sushant Singh Rajput

Rohini Iyer revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput did not care about fame

Rohini shared a beautiful picture of hers with Sushant Singh Rajput wherein she wrote that after his death, it is saddening for her to see 'peddlers' who are just trying to push their own agenda and have their 'two-bit' of fame on social media. She further wrote a hard-hitting message wherein she wrote that the MS Dhoni actor did not care about fame or anyone's opinion. She added that Sushant did not care about all those who are blaming themselves for not being in touch with him on their social media.

Also Read: When Sushant Singh Rajput Said He Could Not Make Friends: "They Don’t Take My Calls"

Rohini went on to say how the actor did not care about fake friendships, small talks, and shunned the various Bollywood parties, lobbies, or the camps. She added that Sushant Singh Rajput was an outsider and he never cared about being an insider because he had a life beyond films. She also went on to say that the Drive actor never cared about success as he had already given more hits than any of his contemporaries.

Also Read: 'Ankita Lokhande Is Devastated,' Says Parag Tyagi On Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise

Rohini Iyer revealed Sushant once walked out of an award function

She added that Sushant Singh Rajput never wanted to be part of the 'rat race'. She revealed how he once walked out of an award function just because he was bored before they could announce his 'Best Actor Award'. Calling him a 'crazy genius', she said that he read Sartre and Nietzsche, studied astronomy as well as stoicism, wrote poetry, played the guitar, wrote with his left and right hand, and also cared about saving the planet. She requested everyone to respect his memory and not reduce his talent to just serve their own agenda.

In another post, Rohini urged people to rather celebrate his life and work. She wrote that people should celebrate his brilliance as he craved for excellence rather than mediocrity. She concluded the post saying that protecting her close friend Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy is more important for her.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.