Sushant Singh Rajput's Aide Ganesh Informed 'life In Danger'; Dares 'killers Of SSR'

Fans, friends and family of Sushant Singh Rajput have been raising their voice for the late actor's ‘justice’ since his death. This movement had played a part in the approval for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death. Apart from the ‘warriors’ who have been tagging the biggest leaders and stars online, and participating in various initiatives, some have also taken to the streets in the battle, as shown by SSR's friend Ganesh Hiwarkar.

Ganesh Hiwarkar alleges threat to life

Choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar, who was among the first Sushant met in Mumbai when he arrived in the city, had recently gathered huge support during his protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. He has now claimed that 'girl from Central Ministry' told him that his ‘life is in danger’. Ganesh sent a strong message by sharing his flight ticket to inform of his Mumbai return timings to state that he will come as Chhatrapati Shivaji’s son.

The choregrapher added that if someone kills him, ‘justice will come early’ and since he did not have any ‘enemies’, it has to be the ‘killers of SSR’. He urged the fans to ‘fight for him, Sushant and Disha Salian.’

A girl met me 2day from central ministry told me,my life is in danger in Mumbai n Delhi,but I wil come as Shivajis son.wil share my ticket.If any1 kills me,justice will come early.I have no enemies if anything happens it’s killers of SSR.If Im no more do fight for me,SSR & Disha. pic.twitter.com/VENiUHTHeU — Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) October 7, 2020

Ganesh Hiwarkar had joined hands with SSR’s former assistant Ankit Acharya to hold this protest recently. The gathering had received huge support with SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also lending her support. Apart from the protest, the duo also did a hunger strike.

Hunger strike for sushant live fromJannat mantar delhi https://t.co/T57Ix9OeWZ — Ganesh Hiwarkar (@GHiwarkar) October 4, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput case update

The latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case has been the unofficial leak by AIIMS forensic panel head Dr Sudhir Gupta, who claimed that the panel, formed on recommendation of the CBI, had 'concluded that SSR had committed suicide.' However, Republic TV exposed his U-turn by highlighting his August 22 statement that the crime scene was not 'forensically fit for examination.' A CBI team has also landed in Mumbai as they're likely to probe prime accused Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged meeting with Sushant on June 13, a day before his death, and decide on whether to form a new forensic panel, as requested by SSR’s family.

