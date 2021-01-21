Sushant Singh Rajput's Birth Anniversary: Remember When He Had Deleted All His IG Posts?

Remember when Sushant Singh Rajput had deleted all his posts from Instagram and had left his fans wondering why? Back in the day, the actor had a fan following of over 7.7 million on the social media platform. The reason why he deleted all his posts from social media was never discovered, there were just speculations about why he could have done it.

Back in March 2019, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had left his fans puzzled when he had deleted all his posts from the Instagram handle. His profile bio read “Not here right now” and fans started wondering if the actor was revamping his social media profile. Check out the screenshot from the time he deleted all his social media posts from the gram below.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram

Fan reaction

Sushant Singh Rajput was among the few actors back in the day, who used to interact with his fans on comments and posts. So when he deleted all his posts from social media, fans thought that he is doing a huge makeover in his approach. Some fans took to Twitter and asked why has he deleted all his Instagram posts once again. Check out one such tweet below.

So @itsSSR has once again deleted all his Instagram posts ðŸ˜”ðŸ˜”.. He is seriously doing some huge makeover in his approach ðŸ™ðŸ™ #SushantSinghRajput #SonChiriya pic.twitter.com/dHaKyyfYYc — Ajay Mittal (@ajay36mittal) March 9, 2019

Fan Theories

A couple of speculations started developing and were seen on Sushant Singh Rajput's Twitter back in the day, as to why did the actor delete all his posts from the photo-sharing platform. A few fans speculated that it was due to his then latest film, Sonchiriya crashing at the box office. Fans further felt that the actor was disappointed with the film’s performance and the reviews it received from critics.

Many other fans speculated that maybe the actor was preparing for an announcement about a new project or film. Several other fans had thought that maybe Sushant Singh Rajput was going to go for a new layout for his profile, which is why he has deleted all the social media posts.

One hugely underrated star & misunderstood human being... But gem of both a star & a man... Stay blessed always @itsSSR — sweet (@sweety_lect) March 9, 2019

sushant takes himself very seriously he is not that ahead in this bollywood game right now nepo kids are ahead of him ,he should focus on some audience servicing as well — sdfghjk (@xyzdfg876678) March 9, 2019

About Sonchiriya

Sonchiriya released in March 2019 and is an Abhishek Chaubey directorial film. The movie stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpai, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles. The film did not perform well at the box office, however, won the Filmfare Awards for Critics Award for Best Film in 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday

It is Sushant Singh Rajput's first birth anniversary today.

