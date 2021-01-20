Sushant Singh Rajput's Birthday: Trivia Quiz To Test Your Knowledge Of The Late Actor

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput starred in a number of films and television shows featuring in a number of genres in general. He went on to attain success through his handwork and determination through the years he was active in the film industry. From doing light-hearted comedies to starring in detective thrillers, the actor explored and dived into various genres of films. He was loved by his fans for his versatility that he brought with his characters on screen. As fans celebrate his birthday, here is a short quiz to test your knowledge about the works and life of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Trivia quiz to test your knowledge of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Where is Sushant Singh Rajput's native place?
- Maldiha
- Darbhanga, Bihar
- Jamui
- Kaimur
Sushant Singh's Rajput sister Mitu Singh is a cricketer of which level?
- National Level
- State Level
- District Level
- Division level
A telescope of which model did Sushant Singh Rajput use?
- Meade LX600 telescope
- Meade LX850 Telescope
- Meade Model S102mm Telescope.
- Meade 70mm Astrograph Quadruplet APO Refractor.
Which school did Sushant Singh Rajput attend in childhood?
- Loyola High School
- Notre Dame Academy
- Don Bosco Academy
- St. Karen's High School
Sushant Singh Rajput was the founder of which company?
- Management
- Security
- Product Based
- Artificial intelligence with Experiential technology
Sushant Singh Rajput is a National Olympiad Winner in which subject?
- Chemistry
- Computer science
- Physics
- Maths
Sushant Singh Rajput started his career by acting in which TV show?
- Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil
- Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand
- Pavitra Rishta
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Which of these theatre groups in Mumbai was Sushant a part of?
- Rangshila Theatre Group
- Performing Arts School
- Motley Theatre Group
- Ekjute Theatre Group
Which stream of engineering did Sushant study at Delhi College of Engineering?
- Computer Science
- Mechanical
- Electrical
- Chemical
A few years back, Sushant bought his dream car. Which model was it?
- Tesla Model X
- Lamborghini Urus
- Maserati Quattroporte
- Ferrari 458
Answers:
- Maldiha
- State-level
- Meade LX600 telescope
- St. Karen's High School
- Artificial intelligence with Experiential technology
- Physics
- Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil
- Ekjute Theatre Group
- Mechanical
- Maserati Quattroporte
