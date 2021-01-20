Sushant Singh Rajput's Birthday: Trivia Quiz To Test Your Knowledge Of The Late Actor

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput starred in a number of films and television shows featuring in a number of genres in general. He went on to attain success through his handwork and determination through the years he was active in the film industry. From doing light-hearted comedies to starring in detective thrillers, the actor explored and dived into various genres of films. He was loved by his fans for his versatility that he brought with his characters on screen. As fans celebrate his birthday, here is a short quiz to test your knowledge about the works and life of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Trivia quiz to test your knowledge of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Also Read | IFFI To Pay Homage To Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Chadwick Boseman

Where is Sushant Singh Rajput's native place?

Maldiha

Darbhanga, Bihar

Jamui

Kaimur

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Sends Note To SSR Through Kite, Says 'hope You Receive It'

Sushant Singh's Rajput sister Mitu Singh is a cricketer of which level?

National Level

State Level

District Level

Division level

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande's Makar Sankranti Video Has Sushant Link, Says 'still Get Goosebumps'

A telescope of which model did Sushant Singh Rajput use?

Meade LX600 telescope

Meade LX850 Telescope

Meade Model S102mm Telescope.

Meade 70mm Astrograph Quadruplet APO Refractor.

Also Read | IFFI To Pay Homage To Irrfan Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Chadwick Boseman

Which school did Sushant Singh Rajput attend in childhood?

Loyola High School

Notre Dame Academy

Don Bosco Academy

St. Karen's High School

Sushant Singh Rajput was the founder of which company?

Management

Security

Product Based

Artificial intelligence with Experiential technology

Sushant Singh Rajput is a National Olympiad Winner in which subject?

Chemistry

Computer science

Physics

Maths

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career by acting in which TV show?

Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil

Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand

Pavitra Rishta

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Which of these theatre groups in Mumbai was Sushant a part of?

Rangshila Theatre Group

Performing Arts School

Motley Theatre Group

Ekjute Theatre Group

Which stream of engineering did Sushant study at Delhi College of Engineering?

Computer Science

Mechanical

Electrical

Chemical

A few years back, Sushant bought his dream car. Which model was it?

Tesla Model X

Lamborghini Urus

Maserati Quattroporte

Ferrari 458

Answers:

Maldiha

State-level

Meade LX600 telescope

St. Karen's High School

Artificial intelligence with Experiential technology

Physics

Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil

Ekjute Theatre Group

Mechanical

Maserati Quattroporte

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.