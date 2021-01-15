Sushant Singh Rajput's friend sends note to SSR through kite, says 'hope you receive it'

Sushant Singh Rajput is alive in the hearts of his fans, who have been celebrating his life and paying tributes to him in different ways. The ‘SSRians’ have been performing to his songs, tweeting and sharing posts to convey their love and pain on his untimely demise last year. One of the best gestures was from his family friend Smita Parikh, who sent a message to him via a kite.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend sends message to him

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend Smita Parikh joined the #Kite4SSR campaign initiated by his fans for Thursday, which was not just Makar Sankranti, but also the completion of seven months since his death.

Dressed in a t-shirt bearing the late actor’s photo, Smita launched the 'kite for SSR.' She also sent a sky lamp with a message for her friend. Sushant would have turned 35 on January 21, and fans have been already planning ways to mark it a grand way.

Smita’s message included an advance birthday wish.

‘Sending you love and blessings, Sushant.Happy b’day in advance. We will fight for yourjustic, we promise. Kai Po Che," She wrote.

Sending this small note 4 U @itsSSR , hope u receive it. Prayers with a promise will always stand for u till the end. 🦋❤️🤗🔱 pic.twitter.com/cxj0WTORtO — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) January 14, 2021

Kai Po Che, which was the name of Sushant’s debut film, with which he shot into fame in Bollywood, is a term popular used in places in Gujarat during the kite-flying festival Makar Sankranti.

Sushant’s Pavitra Rishta co-star and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also had a mention of Sushant as she conveyed her greetings to fans on Makar Sankranti. She posted a video where she enjoyed the various activities related to kite-flying as the song Manjha from Kai Po Che played in the background.

She wrote, "I still get goosebumps when I listen to this song. What a film and what a journey with so many memories. Wishing everyone a very happy makarsankranti #kaipoche 🪁."

Recently, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had also asked fans how they could celebrate Sushant's birth anniversary on January 21. She suggested that 'SSRians' could help three people each, while praying for his soul.

She also suggested that they could perform to his songs. Another suggestion from her end was to conduct a 15-minute Global Meditation programme in his memory.

