Ankita Lokhande's Makar Sankranti video has Sushant link, says 'still get goosebumps'

Fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have been coming up with numerous initiatives to mark the legacy of the actor, and also arranged special events on 14th of the months after his untimely demise on June 14. And it was not different on Thursday, as the unfortunate event completed seven months. With Makar Sankranti also being celebrated on the same day, Ankita Lokhande’s video marked both the events.

READ: Ankita Lokhande Welcomes 2021 With Some Mind-blowing Dance Moves

Ankita Lokhande dances to Sushant Singh Rajput’s Manjha song

Dressed in a white top and black skirt, Ankita Lokhande was seen experiencing the joy of the kite-flying festival, launching the kite into the air, rolling the ‘manjha’ thread and even trying to make it stay afloat with children in tow. Right from showing her excitement as a child to appearing poignant, the Manikarnika star’s varied emotions were on display.

The song that played in the background was Manjha, from the movie Kai Po Che. Ankita wrote that close to a decade since the release of the track, she still got goosebumps when she listened to the song, rendered and composed by Amit Trivedi.

READ: Ankita Lokhande Gives Befitting Reply To Trolls On Social Media, Says 'I'm A Strong Woman'

Tagging director Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya, she also praised the movie, and recalled the memories from the film, to convey the greetings of the festival.

Kai Po Che was Sushant Singh Rajput’s big launch into Bollywood after attaining success on TV. Not only was Ankita a part of that journey as his co-star on the show Pavitra Rishta, she also witnessed his transition from the small screen to big screen on a personal level, as they were in a relationship at that time.

Sushant went on to feature in numerous other hits, and became a bankable star over the years. Though Sushant and Ankita broke up five years after his entry into films, the latter came out in support of the late star, and backed the movement for justice for him, backing the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe.

Recently, she had also performed a tribute for Sushant at an awards show.

On the professional front, Ankita Lokhande is yet to announce her next venture after starring in a cameo in Baaghi 3 earlier this year.

READ: Ankita Lokhande Shares Cryptic Note, Says 'You Have Nothing To Prove To ANYONE'

READ: Ankita Lokhande Can't Contain Excitement For Christmas, Turns Santa To Bring Festive Chee

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.