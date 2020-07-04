Nepometer Is Not A Medium To Earn Profit, Clarifies Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-in-law

The late Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kriti recently took to his Twitter to clarify that the app, Nepometer which was developed by the actor's family does not intend to earn a profit. This was after a day the late actor's family announced the app. Vishal cleared the purpose of the app, Nepometer on his social media which was reportedly created by his brother Mayuresh Krishna.

Also Read: Cloth Used By Sushant Singh Rajput To Hang Self Will Undergo 'tensile' Test; Read Details

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law on the Nepometer

Vishal wrote in his tweet saying that the late Chhichhore actor's family is still grieving his loss. He added that the family's main focus is to take care of each other. He went on to state that he shared his brother's idea of the Nepometer as it will enable people to make 'informed choices.'

He also called this a tribute for the Kedarnath actor. Vishal then went on to say that the app is not for a profit voluntary effort. He also told the netizens to stay patient as the Nepometer is not the family's first priority for the moment. Take a look at his tweet.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Did The Late Actor Google His Name Before Committing Suicide?

We’re still grieving.Our focus now is to take care of each other.I shared my brother’s idea of Nepometer because it enables people to make informed choices. It’s a small tribute to Sushant. It’s a not for profit voluntary effort.Please stay patient since it isn’t our 1st priority — vishal kirti (@vikirti) July 3, 2020

About the app Nepometer

Talking about the app, Nepometer, it tends to rate the amount of nepotism in Bollywood. The app recently rated Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt’s new film Sadak 2 with a rating of 98%. According to media reports, Nepometer is designed to calculate the percentage of nepotism in a film, as the name suggests. It also measures the film in terms of several categories, that include lead actors, producers, directors, writers, and supporting actors.

Then the app goes on to pass its calculated judgment on the film. Depending on the percentage of Nepotism, those who are against it can go on to boycott the film.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Viscera Report Turns Out Negative, Fans Demand #CBIMustForSushant

The official social media handle of Nepometer recently took to its official social media handle and rated the movie Sadak 2. Talking about the movie, it features Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur, in the lead roles. It picks up the story which was left behind in the first Sadak movie by Mahesh Bhatt. The film will also feature Makarand Deshpande and Gulshan Grover in the supporting roles. The movie reportedly revolves around a fake godman and depicts how he is brought down by the protagonists.

#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it’s time to #boycottbollywood

Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments pic.twitter.com/LqZFhE6bk8 — nepometer (@nepometer) July 2, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.