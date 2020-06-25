Sushant Singh Rajput’s CA Summoned By Mumbai Police, Questioned About Actor's Finances

The news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death left the entire film fraternity, as well as his fans in a state of shock and despair. Recently, the final post-mortem reports of the actor were received by the Mumbai police. After this development, according to media reports, the late actor's chartered accountant was summoned by the Bandra police for questioning.

Also Read: Mumbai Police To Write To Twitter And Ask About Sushant Singh Rajput's 'missing Tweets

Sushant Singh Rajput's CA questioned

Sushant's CA who goes by the name, Sanjay Sridhar was quizzed by the Bandra police over the actor's finances. According to media reports, the CA was questioned by the police on June 24, 2020. The police have also reportedly recorded the statements of 23 people so far regarding Sushant's death.

These include the Kedarnath actor's father and three sisters, Siddharth Pithani (Sushant's creative manager, and friend), Mohd. Shaikh (Sushant's cook), the keysmith, and his brother, Uday Singh Gauri (Sushant's business manager), Radhika Nihalani (Sushant's PR manager), Kushal Zaveri (Sushant's manager), Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, and some others. According to media reports, the CCTV camera of the building was also checked and Sushant's pet dog was found alive in the next room on the day of his death.

Also Read: Top Production House Submits Copies Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Contract To Mumbai Police

Sushant Singh Rajput's final post mortem reports

The Chhichhore actor's final postmortem reports say that the actor had indeed died from hanging himself. After a detailed analysis, the final report was also signed by five doctors. There are said to be no struggle marks or external injuries on the late actor's body. His nails were also found to be clean.

According to reports in news portals, the Kai Po Che actor's postmortem states that the cause of death was clearly a suicide. No sign of foul play has been found on the final post mortem report. The theories which linked Disha Salian's death (Sushant's ex-manager) to the actor's death have also been refuted. Disha Salian worked for the talent management company run by Uday Singh Gauri and according to media reports, had met Sushant only once.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Fancy B'wood PR Pushed Him To...': Rangoli Chandel Alleges In Post

The initial postmortem report, which was signed by three doctors, said that the reason for the Raabta actor's death, asphyxia as a result of hanging. According to reports, his viscera which are the internal organs in the body's main cavities have now been preserved and sent for chemical analysis. Reports also claim that the police has asked the Directorate of Forensic Science Services to speed up the chemical analytic process at the forensic lab.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.