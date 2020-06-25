Mumbai Police To Write To Twitter And Ask About Sushant Singh Rajput's 'missing Tweets'

The Mumbai Police is set to write to Twitter in connection with its investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

As per police officials, they have found numerous screenshots of the late actor’s tweets, many of which are no longer available. The police seeks to get details on the ‘missing tweets’, and ask if they were deleted. As per reports, they have sought details of six months of his activity on the microblogging platform.

READ: Top Production House Submits Copies Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Contract To Mumbai Police

Earlier, screenshots of some of the tweets, on the day of his death had gone viral, with speculation that he had deleted it moments before his death. However, they were termed as ‘fake’ by a section.

Unlike Instagram, where he was more active, and even posted a snap with his late mother 10 days before his death, Sushant’s last tweet was way back in December 2019, and even his posts right up till October 2019 were promotional. This is one of his last non-promotional tweets that has gone viral since then.

A place where WWW was invented.

A place that discovered the God (damn:) particle.

A place of numerous divine collisions.

A place where Matter matters. 😉

A big thanks to #CERN for being so welcoming and making my dream come true.

—Dream 17/50 ✅ #livingMyDreams#lovingMyDreams pic.twitter.com/LEnwdSmwSw — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 15, 2019

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Did Mumbai Police Recover Five Diaries Of The Late Actor?

Update in investigation

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has recorded the statements of his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, friend and director of yet to be released Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chhabra, and his friend Siddharth Pitani in connection with the case. They had also asked for Yash Raj Films to submit the copies of their contract with Sushant, which they have obliged with, amid reports that he was ‘ousted’ from films.

READ: Mumbai Police Spread Awareness Against Drugs With A Twist; Watch

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Siddharth Pitani Interrogated For 2nd Time By Mumbai Police

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.