Sushant Singh Rajput's California Fans Hold A Prayer Meeting For The Late Actor; See Pics

Fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput recently held a prayer meeting in the loving memory of the actor on one month death anniversary of the Bollywood star. In the pictures doing the rounds on social media, his fans can be seen posing with banners that demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. The banners also indicate that the fans want a CBI enquiry over Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide.

California fans on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sad demise on June 14, 2020, left the entire nation in a state of shock. The actor had been found hanging from the ceiling at his Bandra residence, following which the Mumbai police revealed that there had been no suicide letter to reveal the exact cause. It has been one month since the incident and people around the country have still been finding it difficult to digest that a talented actor like Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. On this juncture, some celebrities and fans have been putting up tribute posts while others have been expressing how gravely the actor’s absence has been affecting them.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans in California held a prayer meeting on July 14, 2020, highlighting that they are not happy with the way the case is being handled. Three women can be seen posing next to a set up created to honour his life, with banners that seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. They have written the words, “I am Sushant Singh Rajput and I want justice”. The setup created for the prayer meet showcases a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput with coconut candle holders on either side. It has also been surrounded by lit candles and yellow flowers. Have a look at how California fans have been praying for Sushant Singh Rajput here.

Since yellow sunshine had been Sushant's favourite colour apart from black, his fans from the far California paid homage to him with yellow roses. He earned this love and respect unlike the Khans who receive bunglow, islands as gifts but not respect.#MahaCMCBIForSSR pic.twitter.com/5rPHlB4qeA — Nibedita Mondol (@MondolNibedita) July 13, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput have been trending across social media platforms for the last few days. A number of people have been speculating that there are a number of secrets related to the much-loved actor’s suicide. They can, therefore, be seen demanding a CBI inquiry while seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. His film, Dil Bechara, will also be released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram and Nibedita Mondol Twitter

