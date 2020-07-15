Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Wishes Him Eternal Happiness, Posts Doting Selfie

Grieving for her brother, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram and share an adorable picture with him and wrote a heartfelt caption dedicated to him. It has been a month since the Raabta actor chose to end his life and broke millions of hearts. Shweta wrote, "It has been a month since you left us...but your presence is still felt so strongly.... Love you Bhai ❤️ Hope u always stay eternally happy. ♾"

Industry friends of Sushant Singh Rajput, including actors Rhea Chakraborty, Ankita Lokhande, and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, on Tuesday, remembered the actor on his one-month death anniversary. Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, leaving people in the film industry and audiences beyond shocked. Chakraborty, one of the actor's closest friends, said Rajput was "everything a beautiful person could be".

In an emotional post, the 28-year-old actor wrote Rajput's death had created caused an "irreparable numbness" in her heart.

"My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you've shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you," she posted along with pictures of the duo.

Prior to his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013, Rajput was a TV star courtesy his hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014. The actor was paired opposite Lokhande in the show and the two even went on to have a long-term relationship. They parted ways in 2016.

On Friday, the 35-year-old actor uploaded a picture of a lamp on Instagram and captioned it, "Child of God." This is the first time Lokhande has shared a post dedicated to Rajput since his demise.

