Sanjana Sanghi Introduces Fans To 'magical World Of Taare Ginn' Ft. Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi took to social media and shared a video on her official Instagram account. The post consists of a teaser of Taare Ginn song from Dil Bechara. It also features Sushant Singh Rajput. Check out Sanghi’s Instagram post.

Sanjana Sanghi announces Taare Ginn track

Sanjana Sanghi has recently shared a video of Taare Ginn teaser on her official Instagram account. It features her hugging Sushant Singh Rajput from behind. While the former smiles, the latter becomes elated too. Sanghi has tagged debutant filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra along with AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan, Amitabh Bhattacharya, among others in the post. As the actor cannot mark Sushant Singh Rajput’s account, she has used a hashtag instead.

In the caption accompanying the video, Sanjana Sanghi mentioned how Manny loved Kizie’s smile. She also announced Taare Ginn song, which would release tomorrow on July 15, 2020. The actor wrote, “A billion smiles, but Kizie’s smile was Manny's favourite. Tomorrow, walk with us into our little magical world of #TaareGinn, a beautiful & incredibly special composition by @arrahman ðŸ’«”. Check out her video post on Instagram:

In less than an hour of posting, Sanjana Sanghi’s social media post garnered around 70,000 views on the photo-sharing platform. Moreover, the actor’s fans and followers on Instagram dropped more than 465 comments. People wrote how much they miss Sushant Singh Rajput and that they are waiting to see him in the Taare Ginn music video. Many others expressed their love by posting heart-shaped, fire, and sparkle emoticons. Check out the response of fans and followers on Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Taare Ginn song features Sanjana Sanghi alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Singers Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal joined hands to lend their voice for the same. Meanwhile. AR Rahman composed the music of 'Dil Bechara'. Earlier, the makers released Dil Bechara Friendzone Ka Maara, which is on its way to becoming a youth anthem. Ace lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya penned the song.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput Was Inspired By Hrithik's 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' To Pursue Acting

Also read: Kim Kardashian Breaks Quarantine For The First Time; Says 'it Was Nice But Scary'

Sanjana Sanghi will mark its debut as a leading lady in Dil Bechara alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The romantic movie, which is an adaptation of John Green’s The Fault in Our Stars, will release on the OTT platform. It will come out on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

Also read: Ryan Reynolds Shares 'useless Facts' & BTS Pics Of 'Deadpool' As He Walks Down Memory Lane

Also read: Ryan Reynolds' 'The Change Up' And Other Hollywood Movies On Body/soul Swapping

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.