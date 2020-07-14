Fans Share 'Pavitra Rishta' Moments On Sushant Singh Rajput's 1-month Death Anniversary

Fans are marking one-month anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput's death on social media. Earlier Ankita Lokhande paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on his one-month death anniversary. Sushant's fans are also sending their love and support to the actor sharing special pictures from Pavitra Rishta. Here's more on this.

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans send love to Ankita Lokhande on social media

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are trending Pavitra Rishta on social media to mark one month since the actor's tragic demise. Twitter is flooding with pictures and videos from the show featuring Sushant and Ankita Lokhande. Take a look:

#AnkitaLokhande I still remember the awesome Chemistry Late Sushant shared with her it was very visible on Pavitra Rishta,offscreen too.I can feel the pain she is going through but destiny had other plans. I just hope she gets peace,Sushant Justice which he absolutely deserves.🙏 — Bhaskar Agnihotri (@BHASKARAGNIHOT) July 14, 2020

Tribute to #SushantSinghRajput

Singer : My Younger Brother Manjul Garg

Song Name : Jaan Nisar

Film : Kadarnath



Everyone please listen and give your views on YouTube 👈https://t.co/RSSqDJMxbF#IndiaWithDrSwamyForSSR — Smita Garg (@SmitaGarg2) July 14, 2020

Lovely couple.. Ankita or Sushant dono ek dusre ke liye hi bane the..Saath me kafi ache lagte the... Ankita kafi care Karti thi Sushant Ka..she is Very nice girl..ye Rhea Chakraborty ne murder Kar dia Sushant Ka or abhi emotional Ka Fake drama Kar rahi hai.@anky1912 @Tweet2Rhea — Priti Jha (@PritiJh44758555) July 14, 2020

The trend started, however, after Ankita Lokhande shared a photograph of a lamp, with the idol of Lord Ganesha at her home temple in the backdrop to pay her tribute to Sushant. Adding a caption, Ankita wrote, "CHILD Of GOD 😇". Take a look:

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were one of the most popular on-screen television couples. They were dating each other for many years. During a dance reality show, Sushant had even proposed marriage to Ankita to which the latter replied yes. However, after Sushant's film, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016, the couple broke up suddenly and refused to speak about it. After the actor's death, many accused his PR of asking him to break up with Ankita.

In Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead role of Manav while Ankita Lokhande played his love interest and eventually wife called Archana. The show covers the events of their life, starting from their relationship to the family crises that they battle. The actors started dating soon after they met on the sets. It was also Sushant's maiden venture in front of the camera.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. The actor found was hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence early in the morning. His last rites were carried out two days later at Vile Parle crematorium.

Image credit: AnkitaSushant Instagram, Pavitra_Rishta_lovers_ Instagram

