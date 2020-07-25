Sushant Singh Rajput's BTS Video Of Bowling On Sets Of 'Dil Bechara' Goes Viral; Watch

A BTS video of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has lately been doing the rounds on social media. In the video posted, he can be seen enjoying a cricket bowling session in one of the breaks taken during the shoot of Dil Bechara. People can be seen complimenting the actor’s bowling style in the comments section of the video. Some of the fans have also mentioned how impressive the actor’s work in the film is.

Dil Bechara BTS video

Dil Bechara has been a topic of discussion among fans ever since its release on July 24, 2020. Fans have been having a tough time emotionally as it is the last film which will feature actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In a recent BTS video doing the rounds on social media, the late actor can be seen bowling during a shooting break. He can be seen wearing the costume that is spotted on his character Manny in the film Dil Bechara. He is wearing an Indiana basketball jersey and a pair of shorts.

In the video, Sushant Singh Rajput is seen throwing a fast bowl with just the right form. He can be seen rightly twisting his leg in order to position his ball right. In the comments section of the post, his fans have mentioned how difficult it is to come to terms with his death. They can be seen talking about how he left an impact on Bollywood with his work. One of the internet users has also expressed fascination over his left-hand bowling skills.

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is a romantic drama film which released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The plot of this film revolves around the story of two cancer survivors who fall in love with each other over time. Dil Bechara is an adaptation of the fan-favourite John Green book, The Fault In Our Stars. It has been directed by Mukesh Chabbra and stars actors like Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles. Dil Bechara has been receiving great reviews from the audience as they are loving the story, performance, and execution.

