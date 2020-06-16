'You Were A Fantastic Friend': Sushant Singh Rajput’s Childhood Pal Pens A Teary-eyed Note

In a tragic turn of events, the Hindi film industry has lost one of the best actors, Sushant Singh Rajput. The Kai Po Che! actor died by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. It was reported that Sushant Singh Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression for the last few months. It was also reported that the police have not recovered any suicide note from his house.

Mumbai Police and crime branch officials visited his house on Sunday, but they didn't find anything suspicious, as per reports. After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, one of his old friends Atul Mishra took to social media and penned a heartfelt message for Sushant and also shared a few old pictures of the late actor. Take a look at the post here to know more.

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Atul Mishra pens a message for the star

Atul Mishra took to his Facebook and shared two pictures of the late actor both of which are from his school days. He started the post as a letter and shared fond memories that he had with the Sushant Singh Rajput. Take a look at the post here.

In the caption Atul Mishra wrote:

To my friend Sushant,

Dear Sushant,

Hope you are happy wherever you are. Whenever I thought about you, I never saw the star. I saw the tall lanky boy who always had troubles articulating. You were a fantastic friend Sushant. I remember that cycle race we had from Boring Road to Sanjay Gandhi Jaivik Udyan, Patna. I remember countless group study sessions that we used to have at my home where I taught English and Biology to the group and you taught us Physics. I remember my mom specially cooking food for you because your mother had left for her heavenly abode by then. I could see the gratitude and thankfulness in your eyes. Sushant, you were wonderful and now that you are no more, I feel a void in my life.



Sushant, I disagreed with your politics. I absolutely hated it when you dropped Rajput from your name. But only us, the friends knew that it was never a part of your name. You were simply Sushant Singh for the world and Gulshan for us all. Sushant I also hated it when you did a movie like Kedarnath. But now when I go through your timeline mate, see your responses, and the various reports that are coming in, I realize the kind of duress you were under. The Bollywood Mafia made you say things you probably didn’t even mean. I am truly sorry for being angry my friend. You have always been a religious man with a scientific temperament. It clearly shows in your Insta and Twitter feed.

Sushant, I know you were made to feel like an outsider in an industry full of star kids. Sushant, I know you were denied of the success that you truly deserved. Sushant, I know that you were anything but a weakling. You have stood up to bullying in school. We have fought each other and fought together; I just hope we had stayed in touch. Maybe, it wouldn’t have come to this. Maybe, we could have fought one last fight together against the nepotism driven industry.



In the past 9 years that we stopped talking, I have loathed and loved you, I have mocked and missed you, I have felt ashamed and proud of you. Now that you are no more, I feel sorry for loathing and mocking and feeling ashamed of you. Now that you are gone, I miss you, love you and I am proud of you.



We will race again my friend someday. We will sit again someday. We will eat together again someday. We will discuss what went wrong with you? In Next world or next life, we will meet again.

Until then. I will miss you.

Atul Kumar Mishra

